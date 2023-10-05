LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tav Falco and Panther Burns playing White Water Tavern

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ First Thursday
2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.
(501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net
5-8 p.m.: DJ Landon Bell
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3003 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6-9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Doobie, with CALL ME KARIZMA ($30)
◼️ River Market Live
400 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 376-4781; littlerock.com
6-8 p.m.: The Funkanites
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ishi, with Princeaus ($10)
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: James McMurtry and band (sold out) (2nd night)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123;tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: The Experience
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com
7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist Steve Hudleson
◼️ Rolando's
210 Central Ave.
(501) 318-6054
5:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6-9 p.m.: Code Blue Special Reserve
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Marty Lansdell
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Busker
1304 Main St.
(501) 244-9660
9-11 p.m.: Jake Dell
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Moon Taxi, with The Stews ($27-$40)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-10 p.m.: Cherise Martini and the Peacekeepers
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Rustenhaven
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2 a.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Rev Room
8-11:45 p.m.: Jackopierce ($25; $35 reserved seating)
◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill
9500 Interstate 30
(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com
8:15 p.m.: Conjunto Nube, Conjunto Andaluz
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Go for Gold, Zashed, Tiny Towns, Held Tight, Ginger Giant
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Tav Falco's Panther Burns, with Dot ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Elisa Carlson, Steve Dakin
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza
All Arkansas Craft Beer Wine & Spirits Festival
600 Main St.
(501) 375-2985
6-9 p.m.: Amy Garland, Bart Angel, Jeff Coleman, Mike Nelson, Nick Devlin, with Shannon Boshears, Amy & Mandy McBryde, Adam Faucett, Emily Fenton, Isaac Alexander, John Lefler, Jason Hale, Mark Currey ($40; VIP $100)
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Ed Bowman & The Rock City Players ($8)
◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
600 N. Broadway
(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com
8-10 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Ol' Puddinhead
ATKINS
◼️ Turtle in the Way Café
113 Ave 1 NE
(501) 470-6543
6 p.m.: Walker Foy of Hawk
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Gil Bowers & Doug Kraatz
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: Brody McKinney
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Rogue Roundabout
804 Chestnut St.
(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com
6-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass
EMERSON
◼️ The Smokin' Bull
306 S. Elm St.
(870) 547-2020
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
FAIRFIELD BAY
◼️ Dock of the Bay
375 Dave Creek Parkway
(501) 884-4155
7 p.m. Jack Fancy
HEBER SPRINGS
◼️ Café Klaser
1414 Wilburn Road
(501) 206-0688
6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30 p.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Joey Fanstar
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
325 Ouachita Ave.
(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
8-11 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-10 p.m.: Rusto & Carl
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 E. Broadway St.
(501) 215-3243
7-10 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
7 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society
224 Franklin Ave.
7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas
701 S. Main St.
(870) 536-3375; asc701.org
5-7 p.m.: Neighbors, featuring Telia Hadley ($10; $5 for ASC members)
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ The Old Bank Sports Grill
220 W. Main St.
(479) 219-5181
7-10 p.m.: The Stand Alones
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Split Decision
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
8 p.m.: DJ Dustyn Priest
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com
10p.m.- 1 a.m.: Phed
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
10 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & The Dam Outlaws
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2 a.m.: Stagefright
◼️ New Deal Studios & Gallery
2003 Louisiana St
8:30 p.m.: SeanFresh and Ranikka
◼️ Rev Room
8-11:30 p.m.: Glowdiac Libra with Kranivm, P for Pidgin vs DJ Chop, Missy Midwest, Dznvtz, Banditz, and Manipadme ($10 with glow gear)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Goth Night
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m. Kelsey Waldon, with Whoa Dakota ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Elisa Carlson, Steve Dakin
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Jason Burnett
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Faucette Park
Faucette Festival
Main Street and Washington Avenue
12-8 p.m.: Dr. Unk and Travis Gibbs
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Doctor Junior ($8)
◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
7-10 p.m.: Townsend
WRIGHTSVILLE
◼️ Bemis Honey Bee Farms
13516 Asher Road
(501) 897-2337; bemishoneybeefarm.com
9 a.m.: Monsterboy LIVES and Jason Lee Hale
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
BODCAW - ROSSTON
◼️ Miracle Farms Market
615 Nevada 15
(870) 703-7266; miraclefarmsmarket.com
11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Gordon Mote
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson with Jason Willmon
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373;bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
7 p.m.: Garrett & Ashton Duncan
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ Crosswoods Restaurant & Sports Club
2614 W. Main St.
(479) 754-8080
7-10 p.m.: The Stand Alones
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)
◼️ Taylor's Made Café
283 Arkansas 365
(501) 470-3322
7-10 p.m.: Thorn
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Joey Fanstar
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Adam Merriott
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-midnight: Ricko Donavan
◼️ The Heist (above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7 p.m.: Nate Turner
◼️ Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Thru It All, with PropHunter and Fawn ($5)
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze
◼️ Vista at the Lake
200 River Oaks Drive
(501) 431-9870
6 p.m.: The Stone Crows
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Livin' the Dream ($5)
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: JT Lee
MALVERN
◼️ Family Farm
18448 U.S. 67
(501) 337-4171; familyfarm.org
11 a.m.: Pumpkin Patch – Garrett Sisters ($7)
MENA
◼️ The Ouachitas
821 Mena St.
(479) 234-7305
7-9 p.m.: All of Her
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
7-10 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society
7-9 p.m.: Chuck Young/Jerry Hopper
PARIS
◼️ Eiffel Tower Park
Frontier Day
12 N. Express
11:30 a.m.: Merilee Voth
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
7 p.m.: Garry Burnside Band
ROYAL
◼️ Water-N-Hole
5712 Albert Pike Road
(501) 760-1211
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brass Tacks
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ Russellville Regional Airport
Foodstock Music Festival
1759 Airport Road
5-9 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat, The Beards & The Bees, Jason Lowe
SCOTT
◼️ Scott Settlement
High Cotton on the Bayou Festival
15525 Alexander Road
(501) 416-0868; scottsettlement.com
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: R&R Music (Red, Randy & Linda), Carol Dabney and Calvary Academy Choir
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
9 p.m.: Honey
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
7-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty
◼️ Whiskey River Country
10 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & The Dam Outlaws
TUMBLING SHOALS
◼️ VFW Post 3543
1989 Heber Springs Road North
(501) 362-9651
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
7 p.m.: Earl and Them
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
6:15 p.m.: Static-X and Sevendust, with Dope, Lines of Loyalty ($39.50-$59.50)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Dead Reckoning
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Rockwater Marina
1600 Rockwater Blvd.
(501) 347-8275; rockwatermarina.com
5:30 p.m.: Robert Hill Band
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
7:30 p.m.: Leigh Lynch
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, with Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos ($25-$39)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7-8:30 p.m.: Jazz at the Joint -- Adam Larson ($30)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m. Ol' Puddinhead
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
Coronado Events Center
150 Ponderosa Way
(501) 922-5050
7-9 p.m.: Feelin' Groovy
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Bree Ogden
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Robert Hill Band ($5)
◼️ Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts
2150 Bruce St.
(501) 450-3265; uca.edu
7:30 p.m.: Ben Folds ($50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Mama's Little Italy
1020 Airport Road
(501) 881-4121
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ EJ's Eats and Drinks
523 Center St.
(501) 666-3700; ejslittlerock.com
8 p.m.: Molotov Mindset, with Houston and the Dirty Rats ($8)
◼️ Rev Room
8:15-10:45 p.m.: Eric Johnson ($30)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m. Noah Richmond's Little Monsters, with The ? ($10)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MORRILTON
◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill
1502 Oak St.
(501) 354-1900
6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
WALDRON
◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Fest
1308 Turkey Track Drive
(479) 637-3717
4-11 p.m.: Roving Gambler Band
TICKETS
◼️ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons return to The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 8 p.m. Jan. 27, and tickets, $49-$129, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com.
