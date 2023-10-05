LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tav Falco and Panther Burns playing White Water Tavern





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ First Thursday

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.

(501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net

5-8 p.m.: DJ Landon Bell

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Doobie, with CALL ME KARIZMA ($30)

◼️ River Market Live

400 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 376-4781; littlerock.com

6-8 p.m.: The Funkanites

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ishi, with Princeaus ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: James McMurtry and band (sold out) (2nd night)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Steve Dakin, Matt Sammons

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123;tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: The Experience

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist Steve Hudleson

◼️ Rolando's

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6-9 p.m.: Code Blue Special Reserve

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Marty Lansdell

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Busker

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660

9-11 p.m.: Jake Dell

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Moon Taxi, with The Stews ($27-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Cherise Martini and the Peacekeepers

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Rustenhaven

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Jackopierce ($25; $35 reserved seating)

◼️ Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(501) 565-4003; z957fm.com

8:15 p.m.: Conjunto Nube, Conjunto Andaluz

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Go for Gold, Zashed, Tiny Towns, Held Tight, Ginger Giant

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Tav Falco's Panther Burns, with Dot ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Brad Perkins, Elisa Carlson, Steve Dakin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza

All Arkansas Craft Beer Wine & Spirits Festival

600 Main St.

(501) 375-2985

6-9 p.m.: Amy Garland, Bart Angel, Jeff Coleman, Mike Nelson, Nick Devlin, with Shannon Boshears, Amy & Mandy McBryde, Adam Faucett, Emily Fenton, Isaac Alexander, John Lefler, Jason Hale, Mark Currey ($40; VIP $100)

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Ed Bowman & The Rock City Players ($8)

◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

600 N. Broadway

(501) 708-2739; olbartsoutherneats.com

8-10 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Ol' Puddinhead

ATKINS

◼️ Turtle in the Way Café

113 Ave 1 NE

(501) 470-6543

6 p.m.: Walker Foy of Hawk

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Gil Bowers & Doug Kraatz

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Brody McKinney

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Rogue Roundabout

804 Chestnut St.

(501) 358-6500; therogueroundabout.com

6-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass

EMERSON

◼️ The Smokin' Bull

306 S. Elm St.

(870) 547-2020

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Dock of the Bay

375 Dave Creek Parkway

(501) 884-4155

7 p.m. Jack Fancy

HEBER SPRINGS

◼️ Café Klaser

1414 Wilburn Road

(501) 206-0688

6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Joey Fanstar

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

8-11 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-10 p.m.: Rusto & Carl

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 E. Broadway St.

(501) 215-3243

7-10 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

7 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society

224 Franklin Ave.

7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

701 S. Main St.

(870) 536-3375; asc701.org

5-7 p.m.: Neighbors, featuring Telia Hadley ($10; $5 for ASC members)

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ The Old Bank Sports Grill

220 W. Main St.

(479) 219-5181

7-10 p.m.: The Stand Alones

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Split Decision

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: DJ Dustyn Priest

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

10p.m.- 1 a.m.: Phed

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

10 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & The Dam Outlaws

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2 a.m.: Stagefright

◼️ New Deal Studios & Gallery

2003 Louisiana St

8:30 p.m.: SeanFresh and Ranikka

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:30 p.m.: Glowdiac Libra with Kranivm, P for Pidgin vs DJ Chop, Missy Midwest, Dznvtz, Banditz, and Manipadme ($10 with glow gear)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Goth Night

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m. Kelsey Waldon, with Whoa Dakota ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Elisa Carlson, Steve Dakin

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Jason Burnett

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Faucette Park

Faucette Festival

Main Street and Washington Avenue

12-8 p.m.: Dr. Unk and Travis Gibbs

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Doctor Junior ($8)

◼️ Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear

7-10 p.m.: Townsend

WRIGHTSVILLE

◼️ Bemis Honey Bee Farms

13516 Asher Road

(501) 897-2337; bemishoneybeefarm.com

9 a.m.: Monsterboy LIVES and Jason Lee Hale

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

BODCAW - ROSSTON

◼️ Miracle Farms Market

615 Nevada 15

(870) 703-7266; miraclefarmsmarket.com

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Gordon Mote

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson with Jason Willmon

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373;bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

7 p.m.: Garrett & Ashton Duncan

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Crosswoods Restaurant & Sports Club

2614 W. Main St.

(479) 754-8080

7-10 p.m.: The Stand Alones

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)

◼️ Taylor's Made Café

283 Arkansas 365

(501) 470-3322

7-10 p.m.: Thorn

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30 p.m.: Sensory 2 (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Joey Fanstar

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Adam Merriott

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-midnight: Ricko Donavan

◼️ The Heist (above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Thru It All, with PropHunter and Fawn ($5)

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Fraze

◼️ Vista at the Lake

200 River Oaks Drive

(501) 431-9870

6 p.m.: The Stone Crows

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Livin' the Dream ($5)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee

MALVERN

◼️ Family Farm

18448 U.S. 67

(501) 337-4171; familyfarm.org

11 a.m.: Pumpkin Patch – Garrett Sisters ($7)

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas

821 Mena St.

(479) 234-7305

7-9 p.m.: All of Her

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

7-10 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society

7-9 p.m.: Chuck Young/Jerry Hopper

PARIS

◼️ Eiffel Tower Park

Frontier Day

12 N. Express

11:30 a.m.: Merilee Voth

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

7 p.m.: Garry Burnside Band

ROYAL

◼️ Water-N-Hole

5712 Albert Pike Road

(501) 760-1211

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brass Tacks

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Russellville Regional Airport

Foodstock Music Festival

1759 Airport Road

5-9 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat, The Beards & The Bees, Jason Lowe

SCOTT

◼️ Scott Settlement

High Cotton on the Bayou Festival

15525 Alexander Road

(501) 416-0868; scottsettlement.com

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: R&R Music (Red, Randy & Linda), Carol Dabney and Calvary Academy Choir

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Honey

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

7-9 p.m.: Nicci McCarty

◼️ Whiskey River Country

10 p.m.: Tifani Brooke & The Dam Outlaws

TUMBLING SHOALS

◼️ VFW Post 3543

1989 Heber Springs Road North

(501) 362-9651

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

7 p.m.: Earl and Them

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

6:15 p.m.: Static-X and Sevendust, with Dope, Lines of Loyalty ($39.50-$59.50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Dead Reckoning

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rockwater Marina

1600 Rockwater Blvd.

(501) 347-8275; rockwatermarina.com

5:30 p.m.: Robert Hill Band

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

7:30 p.m.: Leigh Lynch

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, with Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7-8:30 p.m.: Jazz at the Joint -- Adam Larson ($30)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Ol' Puddinhead

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Coronado Events Center

150 Ponderosa Way

(501) 922-5050

7-9 p.m.: Feelin' Groovy

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Robert Hill Band ($5)

◼️ Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts

2150 Bruce St.

(501) 450-3265; uca.edu

7:30 p.m.: Ben Folds ($50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Mama's Little Italy

1020 Airport Road

(501) 881-4121

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ EJ's Eats and Drinks

523 Center St.

(501) 666-3700; ejslittlerock.com

8 p.m.: Molotov Mindset, with Houston and the Dirty Rats ($8)

◼️ Rev Room

8:15-10:45 p.m.: Eric Johnson ($30)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m. Noah Richmond's Little Monsters, with The ? ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-1900

6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Fest

1308 Turkey Track Drive

(479) 637-3717

4-11 p.m.: Roving Gambler Band

TICKETS

◼️ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons return to The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 8 p.m. Jan. 27, and tickets, $49-$129, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

