Local Sports Roundup

COLLEGE GOLF

UAFS men place 14th

AMARILLO, Texas -- University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's golf placed 14th at the Ryan Palmer Invitational after wrapping up round three Tuesday at Amarillo Country Club.

The Lions finished with a three-round total of 893 (+41). UAFS tallied the second most pars with 165 and was one of three schools with three eagles.

Sam Sewell led UAFS as he tied for 27th with a 218 (+5). Preston Green tied for 64th with a 228 (+15).

Stramel finishes in top 10

AMARILLO, Texas – Sidney Stramel earned her third straight top-10 finish to open the season as she tied for eighth at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational Tuesday.

Stramel carded a three-round total of 220 (+7). She closed her first round with three birdies to finish with a 72 (+1) then tallied four birdies in round two to shoot an even par round of 71. She finished with a final round 77 and led the Lions with 34 pars.

Rachel Hicks earned her first top-15 of the year after leading the Lions with 10 birdies to shoot a 225 (+12) to finish in a tie for 13th. Hicks had four birdies in her first nine holes of the tournament to lead to a first-round 74 (+3). She then finished with rounds of 73-78.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Walter scores hat trick for JBU women

Senior Lauren Walter scored three goals and No. 13 John Brown University women's soccer blanked Wayland Baptist 5-0 on Tuesday (Oct. 3) evening at Alumni Field in Siloam Springs.

Rachel Stone scored just 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the match and Elise Bosman also scored goals. Aubrey Winter had three assists, while Gifte Pavat and Bosman combined on an assist and Zoe Roberts also had an assist for the Golden Eagles (9-2, 3-0).

JBU men defeat Wayland Baptist

Senior captain Oscar Carballo scored a goal and caused another, while freshman Joao Miranda used an acrobatic kick to net his first collegiate goal as the John Brown University men's soccer team bested Wayland Baptist (Texas), 3-1, to win its third straight on Tuesday (Oct. 3) night at Alumni Field.

Junior Kyle Hix made a pair of saves in goal for JBU (6-4, 3-0) while Erick Diaz had a pair of assists.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UAFS beats Drury in five sets

University of Arkansas–Fort Smith rallied for a five-set 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9 win at Drury on Tuesday as the Lions defeated the Panthers for the second time this season.

The Lions hit a blistering .526 in the fifth set, scoring 10 of their 15 points via the kill. After Drury scored the first point of the set, UAFS scored the next four and never relinquished the lead. The Lions also scored the final four points of the set.

Outside hitter Caelyn Gunn tied her career-high with 24 kills while Anderson hit .318 and added 18 kills. UAFS tallied double-digit kills in all five sets. Setter Chloe Price dished out 50 assists, her second 50-assists match of the season.

Price, Gunn and Anderson all recorded double-doubles with 20, 13, and 16 digs, respectively.

Libero Paola Fragalle tallied a team-high 25 digs, with defensive specialist Taylor Lintz also recording 20 digs. Middle blocker Hannah Watkins had a hand in five of the Lions' eight blocks on the night.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 3, Alma 0

Haley Thomas dished out 24 assists and added 4 service aces to lead the Lady Panthers to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-17 win over Alma on Tuesday night.

Story Castagna added 12 kills, while Trinity Collette contributed 11 digs for Siloam Springs. Lillian Wilke also added four blocks (one solo, three assists).

Bentonville West 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Autumn Jordan led the Lady Wolverines with nine kills, while Olivia Thornton added eight as Bentonville West swept Rogers Heritage 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 on Tuesday night.

Nandhini Praveen added 29 assists and four aces for West.