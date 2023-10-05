Lowell police officer charged with counts of sexual assault

A fired Lowell police officer will face two sexual assault counts as a result of an Arkansas State Police investigation into a call to a crimes against children hotline, according to a Thursday news release from state police.

Lowell police fired Roy Mitchell, 45, immediately before state police arrested him Thursday, the release states.

Mitchell had been on administrative leave since Sept. 22, when state police investigators began looking into a call placed with the agency’s Crimes Against Children Division Hotline.

The release did not include any details about the call or how it led police to investigate Mitchell.

Mitchell was booked at the Washington County jail on two charges of second-degre sexual assault, the release states.



