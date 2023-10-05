LR officer facing shooting charge

A Little Rock police officer will face a felony charge after he shot and wounded a man early Saturday morning, authorities announced Wednesday morning, with Chief Heath Helton saying that the officer clearly violated the department's use of force policy in the shooting.

Prosecutors plan to file a felony first-degree battery charge against Officer Johvoni McClendon, Prosecutor Will Jones said Wednesday morning at a news conference with Helton at police headquarters.

Police announced Tuesday that McClendon, 25, had been relieved of duty with pay while authorities investigated his shooting of Brenden Johnson, 20, near 8401 Mabelvale Pike shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Helton made the decision to relieve McClendon, who has worked for the department almost three years, within hours of the shooting after reviewing body and vehicle camera footage from the incident, he said Wednesday.

"There is no doubt the actions of Officer McClendon are outside the department's policy related to the use of deadly force," Helton said.

He refused to elaborate on which policy had been violated, but police have said that at the time McClendon shot Johnson, he was attempting to flee in a pickup truck after officers commanded him to get out at gunpoint.

Little Rock police are forbidden from firing at a moving or fleeing vehicle unless it is necessary to prevent death or serious injury to another officer or a bystander, the department's use of force policy states.

Jones made the decision to file charges Monday, he said.

"I am obligated to hold public servants accountable when they betray the law," Jones said.

However, he said he wanted to separate officers who either violate or are accused of breaking the law from the majority of police who serve the community.

On Tuesday, police said that McClendon's shooting of Johnson came at the end of officers' pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger.

They located the vehicle abandoned near the scene of the shooting and while searching around it stopped a pickup truck that was leaving the area, an incident report states. Johnson, who police contend was driving the fleeing Challenger, was in the back seat of the truck when police stopped it with guns drawn.

The driver of the truck complied with orders and got out, but Johnson crawled into the driver's seat and tried to flee, police said, at which point McClendon shot him.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards on Wednesday said he didn't know where on his body Johnson had been shot, but that he was still in stable condition after treatment. He wasn't able to say how many other officers were on the scene when McClendon chose to start shooting.

Johnson will still face a criminal investigation of his actions. In addition to the criminal investigation, police are conducting an internal investigation into McClendon's actions, they said Tuesday.

The shooting was the third by Little Rock police so far this year, Edwards said. It has been several years since an officer was last charged in a police shooting, Helton said Wednesday.