Little Rock real estate firms Flake & Co., ARK will merge

Two Little Rock commercial real estate firms are merging and will operate as Flake & Co. beginning Nov. 1.

Flake announced Thursday that it is merging with ARK Commercial & Investment Real Estate. ARK, which is owned by Jeff Yates, represents properties including the Doctors Building on South University Avenue, as well as Plaza West, which is at the corner of North McKinley Street and North University Avenue.

“Jeff’s experience and expertise is unparalleled,” said Jessica Flake Dearnley, founder of Flake & Co. and daughter of longtime commercial real estate investor John Flake. “Our combined skillsets are unmatched in this market. This is my dream team.”

Flake & Co. manages more than 1 million square feet of commercial space. Its properties include Pavilion in the Park on Cantrel Road, which was purchased last year when the company had a total sales volume of $87.5 million. The retail center, which was damaged by the March 31 tornado, is being restored.

Yates founded ARK Commercial in 2013 and has three decades of experience assisting clients with commercial real estate needs. He has numerous longstanding national tenant representation assignments.

The combined companies will have a portfolio that includes the Doctors Building, Midtown Medical Center, OrthoArkansas, The Pediatric Clinic, Kanis Medical Plaza and the Blandford Building at St. Vincent.

“This merger brings together the best in development, investment, and leasing,” Yates said. “It will enlarge the combined company’s national footprint and create more statewide and regional development projects and investments in the health care sector. Flake & Co.’s formidable portfolio, along with national relationships and statewide expertise, will benefit our investors and tenants.”

John Flake has been one of Central Arkansas’ leading commercial real estate developers for about 50 years. He was instrumental in developing several corporate office complexes in Arkansas, including Simmons Tower, Fairfield Communities, Beverly Enterprises and Acxiom Plaza. His client portfolio includes Baptist Health, CenterPoint Energy, Walmart Inc., Dillard’s, Verizon, Acxiom, Entergy and the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

The merger unites two of the region’s major real estate players, John Flake said, noting that he has known Yates for 30 years.

“Jeff is clearly one of the leaders in Arkansas’ commercial real estate sector because he has invested in building long-term trusted relationships with his clients,” Flake said. “I’m looking forward to what we, together, can accomplish.”



