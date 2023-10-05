Man arrested in Hot Springs theft

HOT SPRINGS -- A Little Rock probationer with a lengthy criminal history who allegedly shoplifted over $2,200 worth of merchandise from a Hot Springs Walmart in July was arrested in Little Rock Sunday and brought to Hot Springs Monday.

Ricky Barnard Tatum, 53, was sought on a felony warrant for theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years in prison, and remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of a $2,500 bond with a court date set for Oct. 10.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the arrest, on July 10, shortly before 10 p.m., two Black males were observed entering Walmart, 1601 Albert Pike Road, and grabbing two carts.

The men then filled the carts with a total of 66 items, with a total value of $2,268.27, and then they pushed the carts out of an emergency exit door near the store's tire center.

On Sept. 21, shortly after 1 p.m., Hot Springs police Detective S.C. Jones was contacted by a Walmart employee who had learned that nine days prior a known suspect, identified as Tatum, had been observed by security shoplifting at a Jacksonville Walmart.

The employee was able to upload photos from the Jacksonville incident and identify Tatum as the same suspect who stole the items from the Albert Pike store, noting he was even wearing the same clothing as seen in the video.