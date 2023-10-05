Members of DAR meet, give updates

The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 19 at Lakeside United Methodist Church fellowship hall.

Regent Julia Ann Beckham led the group in the DAR ritual. Treasurer DeeLois Lawrence gave the treasurer's report, and passed out copies of the annual 2023-24 budget for members to review. After discussion, Susan Over made a motion to accept the budget as presented. Sharon Wyatt seconded the motion. It passed unanimously, according to a news release.

During Constitution Week, Linda McNulty visited three local schools and delivered educational materials on the Constitution. The children also received a copy of the Constitution on parchment paper and a flag of the Constitution.

State Regent Gale Parsons Markley's project this year is furnishing the Jonesboro Veterans Homes with bathroom kits. She has asked the DAR chapters to collect monetary donations to purchase the kits. A donation box will be placed on the Regent's table, Beckham said.

Beckham reminded members that Sunday is a Day of Prayer, and she suggested members pray for an organization or person who provides service. Oct. 11 is a Day of Service when members are to provide a service to an organization or a person.

Barrie Hardin invited members to a Zoom event for author Carla McClafferty on Sept. 26 as a part of the literacy promotion. Today, a Zoom event was to feature "Best Practices for Reading Out Loud to Kids."

Wyatt reported on her visit to the state Capitol where she met with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and presented an antique John McAlmont DAR Chapter document to be included in the DAR exhibit at the Capitol.

Darrell Over, SAR state president and SAR national vice president, presented the program: "The Constitution and U.S. Citizenship -- From the Founders to Present."