The 35th anniversary MusicFest El Dorado kicks off Friday in and around the south Arkansas city's downtown Union Square. The fun continues Saturday with three stages and some big names on the bill. Friday night's headliner is Tonic, a reunited American rock band from the 1990s. On Saturday, headliners are the quirky country act The Cadillac Three. A highlight though, is a show by country music star Lorrie Morgan, with her son Jesse Keith Whitley opening for her. There's way too much to list so check out musicfesteldorado.com for full schedule, ticket information and more.

Jesse Keith Whitley performs Oct. 7 at Musicfest El Dorado Submitted photo

