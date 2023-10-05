Musselman, staff land 4-star Elohim

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman has landed a second consensus 4-star prospect in the 2024 class with the commitment of Isaiah Elohim.

He chose the Razorbacks over Kansas and Villanova. Elohim also received offers from Southern Cal, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and several other programs.

Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, officially visited Fayetteville for the BYU football game weekend on Sept. 15-17. He also visited Kansas and Villanova and had trips planned for USC and Providence.

“It went great, man,” Elohim said after the Arkansas trip. “The campus is beautiful. Just everything about it. The facilities, the weight room and stuff like that, everything went really good.”

As a junior, he averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists for star-studded Sierra Canyon.

The Trailblazers also featured Bronny James, son of LeBron James; Justin Pippen, son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen; and Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and current Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.

On3.com’s industry ranking has him as a 4-star recruit, No. 9 shooting guard and No. 38 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. ESPN rates him the No. 18 small forward and No. 53 overall recruit nationally.

Musselman’s track record of producing NBA players similar to him helped sway him.

“Just the NBA system that Coach Musselman has, I feel like it fits me, and I’m one of those guards that he’s gotten to the league [who are in] the 6-5 to 6-7 range,” Elohim said. “I feel like I’m that type of guard that he can build.”

Musselman and his coaching staff also have a pledge from Jalen Shelley, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. He committed to Arkansas on Sept. 11.