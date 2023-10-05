To Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie was more than just a Fleetwood Mac collaborator. Nearly a year after McVie died in November 2022, Nicks told Vulture that the British musician "was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend." While promoting a new Barbie doll modeled after herself, Nicks, 75, told the website that it's unlikely Fleetwood Mac will continue performing without McVie. "I felt like you can't replace her. You just can't. Without her, what is [Fleetwood Mac]?,'" she continued. For years, McVie was a keyboardist and vocalist for the legendary rock band, lending her talents to a number of songs including " Songbird," " Everywhere " and " You Make Loving Fun." She died on Nov. 30 at age 79. In April it was revealed that McVie died of an ischemic stroke. Nicks told Vulture that she and McVie shared a special connection in the band, and that "there was a realm of possibility" to continue performing together before her death. Referencing Taylor Swift's "You're on Your Own, Kid," Nicks said she and McVie "protected each other. When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this," she said. "There's no reason to." Nicks isn't the only Fleetwood Mac star contemplating the band's future after McVie's death. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, Mick Fleetwood told the L.A. Times that "the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris." "I'd say we're done, but then we've all said that before. It's sort of unthinkable right now," he added.

An animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, the state attorney general's office announced. Bhagavan "Doc" Antle also was banned from owning and dealing in exotic wild animals in the state for five years, Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday in a statement. Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo. A jury convicted him in June of two felony counts each of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic. He had faced up to 20 years in prison. Antle, who owns the Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," a Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders. Prosecutors said Myrtle Beach Safari's lucrative petting zoo motivated Antle to maintain a steady supply of immature lion cubs and that there were illegal cub exchanges in 2017, 2018 and 2019.