LR to host meeting on downtown plan

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and city government are hosting an open house next Wednesday about a master plan for downtown that an outside urban design firm has been hired to produce.

San Francisco-based Sasaki has been tasked with analyzing data trends and other cities' best practices to plan capital projects and regulatory policies for the next 10 years. The firm has done similar work in Houston, Raleigh, N.C., and Greenville, S.C.

The plan is expected to publish next summer and will be downtown's first master plan. Master plans are essentially well-researched wish-lists or road maps for desired public amenities and infrastructure that can be built when funding is available.

"This is a benchmark moment for downtown Little Rock, and we want every voice to be heard," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Walmart sees effect of diabetes drug

Walmart Inc. says it's already seeing an effect on shopping demand from people taking the diabetes drug Ozempic, Wegovy and other appetite-suppressing medications.

"We definitely do see a slight change compared to the total population, we do see a slight pullback," John Furner, the chief executive officer of Walmart's sprawling U.S. operation, said in an interview Wednesday. "Just less units, slightly less calories."

Walmart is studying changes in sales patterns using anonymized data on shopper populations. It can look at the purchasing changes among people taking the drug and can also compare those habits to similar people who aren't taking the shots. Furner said it's too early to draw any definitive conclusions about the appetite-suppressing drugs made by Novo Nordisk A/S, and similar medicines.

An increasing number of chief executives and investors are talking about how popular weight-loss drugs might change the economy and business. Earlier this week, the CEO of the maker of Pringles and Cheez-Its said the company is studying their potential effect on dietary behaviors.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index ends day with slight increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 840.17, up 0.95.

"Softer employment data released Wednesday in advance of the monthly payroll report for September due Friday morning raised hopes that an additional Federal Reserve interest rate increase may not be necessary as stocks rallied through the day led by the consumer discretionary sector," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.