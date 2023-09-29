NFL Week 5 Five Best Over/Under Bets

Whenever a rookie quarterback finds early success, many expect them to struggle against more experienced NFL defenses. It was bound to happen last week with Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud facing the Steelers, right?

This will be the week he plays poorly, they said. The disastrous performance never occurred for Stroud.

For Week 5, many are expecting Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to struggle against the Titans dominant defensive front. I dont see that happening, but more on that later. Dont hold your breath on Stroud and Richardson crashing and burning as rookies. They appear to be the real deal.

Speaking of bad takes, I was very wrong about the Dolphins and Bills not going over 53.5 points last week. I assumed the Bills would avoid a shootout vs. the Dolphins. Instead, they reminded me and many others that they, too, have an elite offense.

But lets not dwell on the losses. I was right about the Jets scoring points against the Chiefs to go over 41.5 last week.

​​Here are the five best over/under bets for NFL Week 5 (all total numbers are from SI Sportsbook).

1. Titans (2–2) at Colts (2–2) Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Network Over/Under: 42.5

Prediction: Over I might regret thinking I have the Titans figured out. One week theyre losing 27–3 to the Browns and the next theyre crushing the Bengals, 27–3. The Titans are an enigma, but Im convinced theyre a middle-of-the-pack team, and so are the Colts, who lost to the Rams last week. With two teams fairly matched, that will likely lead to a high-scoring game (or enough to cover this low total line). Not saying the AFC South rivals will have a thrilling shootout, but the Colts have scored at least 20 points in every game. Sure, Richardson could have trouble vs. the Titans ferocious defensive front, but hes shown hes capable of carrying an offense with his arm and legs—he helped the Colts erase a 23-point deficit against the Rams. The Titans might have found an offensive rhythm, with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry delivering impressive performances against the Bengals. 2. Saints (2–2) at Patriots (1–3) Over/Under: 39.5

Prediction: Under The oddsmakers were too kind to these struggling offenses by not giving them the lowest total line of Week 5—that belongs to the Ravens and Steelers at 37.5. The Saints and Patriots have below-average offenses with above-average defenses. I would not be surprised if neither team finds the end zone in New England. But I am somewhat concerned about touchdowns being scored on special teams and defensively—Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a bad pick-six against the Cowboys last week. Saints quarterback Derek Carr has played a little better than Jones, but he struggled playing with a bad shoulder against the Buccaneers last week. New Orleans is averaging 15.5 points per game and New England is averaging 13.75 points per game. 3. Giants (1–3) at Dolphins (3–1) Over/Under: 48.5

Prediction: Over The Dolphins will have a get-right game against a Giants squad that hasnt had much go right for them this season. Miamis offense struggled in the 48–20 loss against the Bills, but that was just one bad game against a team that might have the best roster in the AFC and maybe second-best overall behind the 49ers. The Giants dont have the defense to contain the Dolphins high-octane offense with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Also, New York is allowing 30.5 points per game. The Dolphins will do their part, and expect Daniel Jones and the Giants to do the same, and not just garbage-time touchdowns. The Dolphins have many issues defensively—theyre ranked 28th in points allowed (119) and 26th in yards allowed (1,498). 4. Eagles (4–0) at Rams (2–2) Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Over/Under: 50.5

Prediction: Under I understand the Eagles can score at least 30 points every week and the Rams might get back Cooper Kupp, but this high total line is overlooking two productive defenses. The Eagles stout defensive front will probably find success against a banged-up Rams offensive line. Also, Matthew Staffords performance drastically declined after he injured his hip in Indianapolis. Despite the injuries, the Rams will likely put up a fight, but I dont see them scoring many points vs. the Eagles. As for Jalen Hurts, he might have some trouble facing a well-coached Rams defense thats led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has prioritized limiting downfield plays to opposing quarterbacks. Geno Smith, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow (on one bad leg) and Richardson all had trouble breaking through the Rams downfield coverage. Los Angeles is ranked seventh in passing yards allowed (184.75 yards per game) and has only allowed three passing touchdowns this season. 5. Jets (1–3) at Broncos (1–3) Over/Under: 43.5

Prediction: Over After what Zach Wilson did vs. the Chiefs, he shouldnt have trouble against the Broncos, who might have the worst defense in the league. You know Wilson and the Jets will be looking to run up the score after Sean Paytons critical comments in the summer about Nathaniel Hackett, the Jets offensive coordinator and Broncos head coach in 2022. Wilson is coming off his best performance of the season after the Jets erased a 17-0 deficit against a standout Chiefs defense before falling short, 23–20. Denver is ranked dead last in points allowed (150) and yards allowed (1,846). The Broncos might have trouble vs. a very good Jets defense, but Russell Wilson hasnt been the problem in Denver this season. Wilson has completed 67.4% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.