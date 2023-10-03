NFL Week 5 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

The Cowboys and 49ers have had many memorable battles over the years, but dont remind Dak Prescott about past meetings.

Prescott appeared agitated after a reporter reminded him of his lackluster performance during the postseason loss to the 49ers that ended the Cowboys 2022 season. But dont worry, Dak. We only look forward here.

The 49ers (4–0) hosting the Cowboys (3–1) is without a doubt the best game on the Week 5 NFL schedule. This game, however, lost a little sizzle after the Cowboys fell to the Cardinals in Week 3. Oh, wait, gotta look forward.

All jokes aside, this is still a massive game that could have playoff implications down the line. Dallas quickly recovered from the loss in Arizona by crushing New England, 38–3. The Cowboys remain one of the best teams in the NFC despite the season-ending knee injury to cornerback Trevon Diggs. As for the 49ers, they cruised during the first month of the season but they havent been tested, with wins against the Steelers, Rams, Giants and Cardinals.

But lets not forget about the undefeated Eagles when it comes to top teams in the NFC. Theyll be tested by the pesky Rams in one of the more intriguing games of the week.

Alright, lets continue looking ahead. Here are the five best games to bet on this week.

1. Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Micah Parson and the Dallas defense will have their hands full against the 49ers. Game info: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Location: Levis Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Spread: Cowboys +3.5 (-110) | 49ers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: DAL (+150) | SF (-188)

Total: 44.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) San Francisco has sent Dallas packing two postseasons in a row and the way the standings are shaking out, a third consecutive playoff meeting is not out of the question come January. After the letdown of the Dolphins-Bills game a week ago, this Sunday Night Football showdown is perhaps the best matchup of the young season. It features two top-five offenses, a pair of top-three defenses and the favorites to win both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey and Micah Parsons. The Cowboys bounced back from their shocking loss to the Cardinals by beating the Patriots 38–3, the worst defeat of Bill Belichicks career. It was another clinic for defensive coordinator Dan Quinns unit, which has scored as many touchdowns (three) as the Bengals offense this season. Prescott hasnt been asked to do all that much to this point thanks to that league-best defense, but that will likely change this week. The 49ers stomped out Arizona, 35–16, behind McCaffreys four-touchdown day for their 14th straight regular-season win. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle were hardly involved on offense and it didn't even matter — the bulk of Brock Purdys passing attempts went to Brandon Aiyuk and McCaffrey, who combined for over 300 total yards. Even though the last two games have gone to San Francisco, both were decided by one possession and both times Dallas had the ball late with a chance to tie it or win outright. This contest could come down to how the Cowboys perform in the red zone. So far theyve been one of the worst offenses inside the 20, but the 49ers have had their own struggles defending near the goal line. Verderames pick: Cowboys +3.5, Under 44.5 (San Francisco 23, Dallas 20)

Manzanos pick: Cowboys +3.5, Under 44.5 (Dallas 23, San Francisco 20)

Woods pick: 49ers -3.5, Under 44.5 (San Francisco 23, Dallas 19) 2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Jalen Hurts hasnt played at an MVP level yet this season, but hes got the Eagles atop the NFC East at 4-0. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110) | Rams +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: PHI (-213) | LAR (+175)

Total: 50.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Philadelphia and Los Angeles both emerged victorious in overtime last week. The Eagles managed to stay undefeated by edging out the Commanders, 34–31, while the Rams defeated the Colts, 29–23. Perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding this game is the pending return of Cooper Kupp. He returned to practice this week and could potentially play for the first time since Week 10 of 2022. His return would be a boon for Matthew Stafford against a Philadelphia defense that ranks bottom 10 in passing yards allowed. Even without the 2021 receiving Triple Crown winner, Stafford is second in passing yards and rookie Puka Nacua has the second-most receiving yards. The Eagles are one of two remaining unbeaten teams, but theyve hardly been dominant. All but one of their wins have been decided by six points or fewer and their defense has regressed due to injuries and offseason departures. The offense is still one of the leagues best as it ranks fifth in points per game (29.5) and second in rushing yards. DAndre Swift has been a revelation for the running game but Jalen Hurts has yet to return to MVP-level play. These teams are well-positioned to take advantage of each others weaknesses. Philadelphia can run on Los Angeles, which in turn can pass against its opponent, especially if Kupp is active. This game has all the makings of a shootout with the second-highest over/under of the week. Verderames pick: Eagles -4.5, Over 50.5 (Philadelphia 30, Los Angeles 22)

Manzanos pick: Eagles -4.5, Under 50.5 (Philadelphia 27, Los Angeles 20)

Woods pick: Eagles -4.5, Over 50.5 (Philadelphia 31, Los Angeles 24) 3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected on three TD passes last week vs. Miami. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 9:30 a.m. ET | NFL Network

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London

Spread: Jaguars +5.5 (-110) | Bills -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: JAX (+205) | BUF (-250)

Total: 48.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Jacksonville has the advantage of staying put across the pond for its second consecutive game in London, but now its up against a Buffalo team that just obliterated Miami. After a 48–20 thrashing of the Dolphins, the Bills have outscored their opponents by an average of 30 points during their three-game winning streak. The Jaguars picked up a much-needed victory over the Falcons last week. Jacksonville had dropped two straight heading into its trip to England before its 23–7 win over Atlanta. Trevor Lawrence was sharp in that game but the offense hasnt yet shown the ability to keep up with the likes of Buffalo while the defense has been up and down. Josh Allen and the Bills were a buzzsaw Sunday against the Dolphins. Allen threw four touchdowns, three of which went to Stefon Diggs, ran another in himself and is now the MVP favorite. The biggest change in the offense has been the emergence of a reliable running game outside of Allen. James Cook has the seventh-most rushing yards in the league and Buffalo is in the top 10 as a team. The last time these teams met was in 2021 when the Jaguars, who went on to have the No. 1 pick that year, beat a playoff-bound Bills team, 9–6. Buffalos offense has drawn plenty of attention, but its defense ranks second in points allowed per game (13.8). That edge might end up deciding this game. Verderames pick: Jaguars +5.5, Over 48.5 (Buffalo 31, Jacksonville 27)

Manzanos pick: Bills -5.5, Under 48.5 (Buffalo 27, Jacksonville 17)

Woods pick: Bills -5.5, Under 48.5 (Buffalo 27, Jacksonville 20) 4. Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The steelers need a big game from T.J. Watt, who has six sacks through the first four games. Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA

Spread: Ravens -4.5 (-110) | Steelers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BAL (-200) | PIT (+165)

Total: 38.5 Over (-110) | Under (-118) Pittsburgh has dominated Baltimore in recent series history, having won five of the last six games. Of course, Lamar Jackson was only active for two of those and he hasnt beat the Steelers since 2019. Both teams enter Week 5 after being on the opposite end of one-sided results Sunday. The Ravens upset the Browns in Cleveland, 28–3, while Pittsburgh was upset in Houston, 30–6. The Steelers now have two tight wins and two blowouts losses on their resume, which helps explain why theyre underdogs at home. Baltimore has been shorthanded for much of the season and that might be the case again this week with tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey both questionable. Nevertheless, the defense is tied with the 49ers for the third-fewest points allowed (14.5) and Jackson looks ready to return to MVP form with eight total touchdowns to two turnovers. The Steelers have been the opposite with a bottom-five offense (15.5 points per game) and a bottom-10 defense (25). Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris have both had a rough go through four games and even T.J. Watts six sacks havent been enough to elevate the defense to the level of previous Pittsburgh teams. Even though the Steelers have had the Ravens number in recent years, the largest scoring margin in the last six meetings is five points and four of those games were decided by three points or less. These rivals always play each other tight. Verderames pick: Steelers +4.5, Under 38.5 (Baltimore 20, Pittsburgh 18)

Manzanos pick: Ravens -4.5, Over 38.5 (Baltimore 24, Pittsburgh 17)

Woods pick: Steelers +4.5, Over 38.5 (Baltimore 23, Pittsburgh 20) 5. Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson has been one of the leagues top offensive rookies. John David Mercer/USA Today Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Spread: Texans +1.5 (-118) | Falcons -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: HOU (+105) | ATL (-133)

Total: 41.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Houston and Atlanta are two teams trending in opposite directions, which makes this game an interesting inflection point for both. Behind the play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have won two straight, outscoring the Jaguars and Steelers 67–23. Conversely, the Falcons were outscored 43–13 by the Lions and Jaguars in back-to-back losses. Stroud is currently fourth in the league in passing yards, his top target Nico Collins has the fifth-most receiving yards in the league and fellow first-year player Tank Dell flashed as well with a 145-yard outing. DeMeco Ryanss defense has held its own so far by limiting opponents to fewer than 20 points per game on average. Atlantas offense has stalled the last two weeks when Desmond Ridder was forced to pass more than usual. He has one touchdown, two interceptions and 11 sacks during that stretch and the Falcons have found the end zone just once. Rookie Bijan Robinson is tied for the third-most rushing yards in the league but the ground game hasnt been successful enough to prop up the NFLs worst passing offense. Stroud will be tested by an Atlanta secondary that has surrendered the fifth-fewest yards through the air this season. If he and Collins are contained, the Texans can turn to Dameon Pierce, whos coming off a season-best performance. The burden will be on the Falcons to build a lead early or risk running into the same issue they did the last two weeks when they were forced to air it out and stray from their run-first game plan. Verderames pick: Falcons -1.5, Under 41.5 (Atlanta 19, Houston 17)

Manzanos pick: Texans +1.5, Over 41.5 (Houston 24, Atlanta 20)

Woods pick: Texans +1.5, Over 41.5 (Houston 23, Atlanta 19)

Final Thoughts

Verderame: Dont be surprised if the Steelers find a way to win at home against the rival Ravens. This is the type of game that gets sloppy, ugly and comes down to the wire. So why pick Baltimore? Because the Ravens have the far better quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a kicker in Justin Tucker who will hit anything inside 65 yards. If Baltimore wins, the Ravens will be 3–0 on the road in the AFC North with a clear advantage in the divisional race moving forward.

Manzano: The 49ers cruised through the first month of the season, but they havent been tested, facing the Steelers, Rams, Giants and Cardinals. Expect Dallas stout defense to somewhat contain the 49ers offense to make this game competitive. Take the points with the Cowboys, and certainly do the same with the Texans. People still arent buying into what rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has done the past month. Hes done a lot more than Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Wood: The 49ers havent lost since last November. During that stretch theyre 11–3 against the spread overall and 7–1 at home. Count on them to keep that up against the Cowboys. I also think this will be a good week for the Eagles and Bills, who will handle competition from within their respective conferences. And though I like the Ravens to notch their third win over an AFC North team, dont bet against Mike Tomlin as an underdog, especially at home.