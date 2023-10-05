COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NCAA approves portal change

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a smaller window during which football and basketball players can enter their names into the transfer portal and still be eligible to play at a new school the following season. The decision shaves the timeframe from 60 days to 45. The council also voted to eliminate caps on how many players Division I football teams can sign in a year, though overall scholarship limits will remain in place. The council tackled several items over two busy days of meetings in Indianapolis, during which it approved a package of proposals that would regulate name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and another that recommends stricter penalties for individuals who commit rules violations. The council also directed committees responsible for athlete reinstatement and eligibility issues to re-examine penalties for those who bet on sporting events, but not on their own teams.

Ole Miss fined $75,000

Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field. The SEC announced the fine Thursday, adding to the $100,000 penalty that had already been imposed for fans storming the field celebrating the 16th-ranked Rebels' 55-49 win. The $75,000 will be deducted from the university's share of SEC revenue distribution. The SEC also instructed Ole Miss to attempt to identify the individuals who threw objects and prohibit them from attending more Rebels sporting events for the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.

FOOTBALL

Jackson back with Patriots

The Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Patriots, sending him back to where he began his career, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Los Angeles is also sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to New England, in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Jackson has struggled during his short time in Los Angeles since signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract last year. He will now be looking to return to the level of play he displayed after being signed as an undrafted free agent by New England in 2018. Jackson intercepted 25 passes over four seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2021. New England has an immediate a hole to fill on the outside after losing rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a shoulder injury in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It came just days after he was named Rookie Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Broncos release Gregory

Randy Gregory missed more games than he played during his 18-month stint in Denver, where he had almost as many surgeries (two) as sacks (three). The Broncos (1-3) parted ways with the immensely talented but often-unavailable pass rusher Wednesday, deciding to release him -- even though they're on the hook for the $10.9 million remaining on his 2023 salary -- if they couldn't find a trade partner. Gregory's departure came 72 hours after he appeared disinterested in a game at Chicago after losing his starting job to second-year linebacker Nik Bonitto, who ignited Denver's first victory of the season with a strip-sack of Justin Fields that turned into the game-tying touchdown from Jonathon Cooper. Gregory's benching came a week after he was shut out at Miami, where he failed to register a single tackle and had no sacks or pressures of Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Dolphins' 70-20 onslaught in one of the biggest blowouts in NFL history.

Kupp returns to practice

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is returning to practice this week after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Kupp rejoined his teammates Wednesday when the Rams (2-2) began their preparations to host unbeaten Philadelphia on Sunday. The Super Bowl 56 MVP entered the 21-day window for activation from injured reserve along with rookie linebacker Ochaun Mathis, who also hasn't played this season. The 30-year-old Kupp strained his hamstring early in training camp and aggravated it in late August. Kupp began this season on the injured list after also missing the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury, but his return for his first game since last Nov. 13 appears to be imminent.

BASEBALL

D-Backs' GM gets new deal

Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen has received a new contact through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been officially announced. Hazen has been the architect of the D-backs' rebuild, helping the team qualify for the playoffs this October for the first time since 2017. The 47-year-old has made several shrewd moves over the past year, including a trade with the Blue Jays that brought catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the franchise. He also signed rookie Corbin Carroll to an $111 million, eight-year deal during spring training despite the fact that Carroll had only played 32 games in the big leagues before this season.

HOCKEY

Former NHL coach suspended

Former NHL coach Kevin Constantine was suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League on Wednesday as coach of the Wenatchee Wild. The major junior league said an independent investigation determined Constantine violated WHL regulations and policies by making what it called "derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature." The WHL said Constantine will not be eligible to apply to the commissioner for reinstatement until 2025 at the earliest. Constantine was previously suspended Sept. 24 pending the independent investigation.

TENNIS

Sinner wins China Open

Jannik Sinner won his third title of the year by beating third-ranked Daniil Mevedev 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) Wednesday at the China Open. The 22-year-old Italian had not beaten Medvedev in their six previous meetings, but he quickly found his rythym from the baseline to earn his ninth tour title. Along with his trademark clean groundstrokes, Sinner relied on his serve, winning more than 70% of his second-serve points and attacking from the net. Medvedev came into Wednesday's final looking for his 21st career title and sixth of 2023. His next stop will be the Shanghai Masters, where he is seeded second. In the women's tournament, second-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped only two games and advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1.