OPINION | Randy McCrory: There’s a Spanish treasure cave located between Gravette and Sulphur Springs

Tucked into the extreme northwest corner of Arkansas is a cave-riddled area.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | Randy McCrory: There’s a Spanish treasure cave located between Gravette and Sulphur Springsby RANDY MCCRORY Vintage Bentonville | October 5, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.
This shows the Spanish Treasure Cave as it appeared in approximately the 1940s and 50s. The cave has been opened to the public off and on over decades. The log cabin seen on the postcard is still there today. Courtesy photo
Print Headline: Spanish treasure cave is located between Gravette and Sulphur Springs
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT