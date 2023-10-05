Pittman enjoys OL switching

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the offensive line shuffling the Razorbacks are trying this week has gone well through two practices in preparation for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. Central game at Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks, ranked 97th in the FBS in total offense, moved veteran Brady Latham from left guard to right tackle, center Beaux Limmer to left guard and right tackle Patrick Kutas to center this week in an effort to get better communication, run blocking and pass protection for quarterback KJ Jefferson.

"Obviously there's a lot of different reasons to shuffle your line," Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "One is to get the attention of your guys that are playing. One of them is a changing up that would hopefully help you perform better.

"I like where we're at after Day 2. We have some things to clean up, but I do like some of the moves that we made. I like them. We're still a work in progress, but I think we can get there by Saturday of what we want to get accomplished."

Kutas taken to the change to center, where he worked a lot as a true freshman last season.

"I'm comfortable with how he's looked in practice," Pittman said. "Obviously Beaux still has that opportunity to play there as well.

"He was excited to move in there. I think he wants to be the center, which obviously makes a big deal. But I'm comfortable with his first two practice days. I thought it went well on Monday, and [Tuesday] we had a little bit more noise. That takes a little bit to get used to because it's just different. When you clap and have noise, it's different than if you say 'set, hut.' So those things are just something he's got to get used to and he's working awful hard at it."

Pittman said things had to be changed on the line to help the unit be more physical and consistent.

"You're always taking a chance, but it's an educated chance when you make moves," Pittman said. "You know, we want to win just like everybody else, so we obviously took a calculated chance there that moving these guys would help us, and they have performed pretty well in the first two days."

Pittman said the cross-training from spring should help the offensive linemen adapt to the moves.

Health update

Senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern remains questionable for Saturday's game at Ole Miss after leaving in the second quarter last week in concussion protocols.

McGlothern has attended practices this week, but he must pass through all the testing before being ruled healthy enough to return to action.

"Not as great of progress that I'd like for him to," Coach Sam Pittman replied when asked for a McGlothern update. "We still don't know if he'll be available on Saturday or not, but I wish he was healing up a little bit faster than what he is."

Pittman said offensive tackle Devon Manuel, who started on the left side over Andrew Chamblee for the first time last week, is being given some down time to help him be ready for the Ole Miss game.

"Has he been dealing with injuries? Yeah, all year," Pittman said. "But we're going to rest him a little bit just to have him available for Saturday. We may rest him [Wednesday] and practice him [today], but we need him available."

TE talk

The Razorbacks will play their first game Saturday without freshman tight end Luke Hasz, who suffered a broken clavicle on the first series in last week's 34-22 loss to Texas A&M.

Hasz has 16 receptions for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, while the rest of the tight end group has 1 catch for 2 yards by Var'keyes Gumms last week.

"It was really unfortunate to lose Luke, but he's in good spirits and he will be right back," senior tight end Nathan Bax said. "He had a great start to the season, and I expect him to take off once he gets back.

"But we're keeping the same schedule as normal. Every week is a competition, and we're going to continue that just with a little more edge this week and lock in on the details as well."

Coach Sam Pittman said the offensive staff is very comfortable with the available tight ends.

"You know, sometimes opportunity, we find out more about a guy than obviously if he's standing over on the sidelines," Pittman said. "I'm very comfortable with the tight ends that we have. Will we change some? We might because we always do a little bit just trying to attack the defense that we're getting ready to play."

Nutt nuggets

Former Arkansas coach Houston Nutt, speaking Wednesday at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon, talked about how he tried to handle the team when things weren't going well after losses, much as the current team is experiencing with three losses in a row.

"What we would try to do was really, we wanted to get so close to our team because of the noise," Nutt said.

"So to me, it's so important this week, boy, you've got to ... shut that door to that team meeting room and say, 'Hey, nobody loves you but your mother and me right now. We're going to have a real plan. We're going to Oxford here and we're fixing to wear them out. I know they've got the best offense, but we have a plan.' "

Nutt said sometimes simplifying to just a few key running plays or protections can help a team focus on what they do well.

Stand still

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he thought Texas A&M was definitely trying to score on fourth and 1 from the goal line on the last play of the game in the Aggies' 34-22 win last week.

The Razorbacks stopped two running plays from the 1 in the waning seconds, then Texas A&M called timeout with four seconds left and ran again, with Le'Veon Moss repelled at the goal line.

"They were definitely trying to score on fourth down," Pittman said. "There was no question about that."

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were simply trying to run out the clock on the final play.

"I really can't say why they tried to score there at the end," Pittman said. "Maybe it's the rivalry, I have no idea. I believe Jimbo and I are friends. That doesn't mean he doesn't want to beat me bad, you know? Make it look worse than what it is."

Added Pittman, "But I thought it was big that we stopped them. It just shows the character of the kids, the want-to of the kids that they care if they score or not."

Another fine

Ole Miss officials were assessed a $100,000 fine on Sunday for violating the SEC's access to playing field rules after the field storming by hundreds of fans following Saturday's 55-49 win over LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels were dealt another financial penalty Wednesday, this time because fans threw debris on the field, interrupting and delaying the game during the fourth quarter.

"The disruption and delay of Saturday night's game must never be part of any SEC event," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that announced a $75,000 fine. "These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."

Additionally, Ole Miss officials are required to use all available resources to identify any fans who threw objects on the field or at LSU players and prohibit them from attending all school events for the rest of the 2023-24 athletic year. School officials must also review all game management procedures and provide a written report to the league after doing so to help prevent further incidents.

The SEC announcement said the league was not suspending alcohol sales privileges for Ole Miss but reserves the right to do so if required actions are not met.