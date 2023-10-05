VAN BUREN -- Junior running back Cam Keller knew when he turned the corner and saw only a safety left to beat that...
River Valley Football Report
Pointers’ RB Keller sets markby LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Van Buren running back Cameron Keller (32) carries the ball, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, during the second quarter of the Battle of the Bone against Alma at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
Print Headline: Pointers’ RB Keller sets mark
