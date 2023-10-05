Pope calls for rebuilt church to welcome all





VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis said the Catholic Church needed to be rebuilt to make it a place of welcome for "everyone, everyone, everyone," as he opened a divisive meeting on the future of the church that has sparked hope among progressives and alarm among conservatives.

Francis presided over a solemn Mass in St. Peter's Square to formally open the meeting. But he warned both camps in the church's culture wars to put their "human strategies, political calculations or ideological battles" aside and let the Holy Spirit guide debate.

"We're not here to create a parliament, but to walk together with the gaze of Jesus," he said.

Rarely in recent times has a Vatican gathering generated as much hope, hype and fear as this three-week, closed-door meeting, known as a synod. It won't make any binding decisions and is only the first session of a two-year process. But it nevertheless has drawn an acute battle line in the church's perennial left-right divide and marks a defining moment for Francis and his reform agenda.

On the table are calls to take concrete steps to elevate more women to decision-making roles in the church, including as deacons, and for ordinary Catholic faithful to have more of a say in church governance.

Also under consideration are ways to better welcome LGBTQ+ Catholics and others who have been marginalized by the church, and for new accountability measures to check how bishops exercise their authority to prevent abuses.

Even before it started, the gathering was historic because Francis decided to let women and laypeople vote alongside bishops in any final document produced. While fewer than a quarter of the 365 voting members are not bishops, the change is a radical shift away from a hierarchy-focused Synod of Bishops and evidence of Francis' belief that the church is more about its flock than its shepherds.

The opening Mass and seating arrangements made that clear: The lay participants led off the processional into St. Peter's Square, followed by the vested clerics, suggesting their primacy of place. Inside the synod auditorium, laypeople sat at round tables alongside cardinals and bishops, rather than in the upper back row of the Vatican's audience hall as in previous synods.

"It's a watershed moment," said JoAnn Lopez, an Indian-born lay minister who helped organize two years of consultations before the meeting at parishes where she has worked in Seattle and Toronto.

"This is the first time that women have a very qualitatively different voice at the table, and the opportunity to vote in decision-making is huge," she said.

In his homily, Francis recalled that his namesake St. Francis of Assisi, whose feast day is celebrated Wednesday, also faced divisions and tensions in his lifetime and responded with prayer, charity, humility and unity when he was told: "Go and rebuild my church."

"Let us do the same!" Francis said. "And if God's holy people with their shepherds from all over the world have expectations, hopes and even some fears about the synod we are beginning, let us continue to remember that it is not a political gathering, but a convocation in the spirit; not a polarized parliament, but a place of grace and communion."

He repeated that theme during the first working session of the synod and laid out the ground rules for participants, confirming a media blackout of the meeting. Francis called for a "fasting of the public word" to allow for free debate without the glare or pressures of media coverage.

"More than speaking, the priority is listening," he said.

Lopez, 34, and other women are particularly excited about the potential that the synod might in some way endorse allowing women to be ordained as deacons, a ministry that is currently limited to men. The issue is on the agenda, and delegation from Lopez' group, Discerning Deacons, was in Rome for sideline events.

For years, supporters of female deacons have argued that women in the early church served as deacons and that restoring the ministry would both serve the church and recognize the gifts that women bring to it.

Francis has convened two study commissions to research the issue and was asked to consider it at a previous synod on the Amazon, but he has so far refused to make any change.

In his homily opening the synod, Francis said such "preconceived" ideas had no place in the gathering. But repeating his new mantra about the church as a place of welcome, he said "tutti, tutti, tutti" must be allowed in: Everyone, everyone, everyone.

On the eve of the meeting, one of the synod's most outspoken critics, American Cardinal Raymond Burke, delivered a stinging rebuke of Francis' vision of "synodality" as well as his overall reform project for the church.

"It's unfortunately very clear that the invocation of the Holy Spirit by some has the aim of bringing forward an agenda that is more political and human than ecclesial and divine," Burke told a conference entitled "The Synodal Babel."

In an exchange of letters made public Monday, Francis said the cardinals shouldn't be afraid of questions that are posed by a changing world. Asked specifically about church blessings for same-sex unions, Francis suggested they could be allowed as long as such benedictions aren't confused with sacramental marriage.

Information for this article was contributed by Trisha Thomas of The Associated Press.

Sitting at the top right, Pope Francis participates in the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Essential agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. Women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops for the first time. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis arrives for the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Key agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. For the first time, women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis is greeted by the participants into the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops as he arrives in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Key agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. For the first time, women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis is greeted by women participants into the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops as he arrives in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Key agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. For the first time, women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Pope Francis, standing at top fourth from right, participates into the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Key agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. For the first time, women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Participants in the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops follow Pope Francis on monitors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Key agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. For the first time, women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, left, and Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops Cardinal Mario Grech, right greet Pope Francis as he arrives for the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is convening a global gathering of bishops and laypeople to discuss the future of the Catholic Church, including some hot-button issues that have previously been considered off the table for discussion. Key agenda items include women's role in the church, welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics, and how bishops exercise authority. For the first time, women and laypeople can vote on specific proposals alongside bishops. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)



Women hold up a banner during a protest at St Angel Castle by WOC, Women Ordination Conference requesting the ordination of women to the priesthood, as Pope Francis begins a synod presiding over a mass in St. Peters Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis has opened a big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church. (Cecilia Fabiano /LaPresse via AP)



Executive director Kate McElwee, centre right, during a protest at St Angel Castle by WOC, Women Ordination Conference requesting the ordination of women to the priesthood, as Pope Francis begins a synod presiding over a mass in St. Peters Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Pope Francis has opened a big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church. (Cecilia Fabiano /LaPresse via AP)







Prelates arrive for a mass presided over by Pope Francis and concelebrated by the new cardinals for the start of the XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (AP/Andrew Medichini)





