Prairie Grove superintendent retires

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:26 a.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- David Kellogg, assistant superintendent of the Prairie Grove School District, has retired from his full-time position after more than 40 years in education.

He will remain a consultant for the district on upcoming capital projects.

Kellogg, who was assistant superintendent of transportation, maintenance and facilities, will be paid a daily rate based on his 240-day contract he had as assistant superintendent. He probably will work one day a week.

Capital projects going on at the district include building expansions to the junior high campus, finalizing the purchase of 27 acres for a new elementary school and moving forward on plans for a new elementary school.

In all, Kellogg has 43 years of educational experience, starting his career in El Dorado. He has been a high school principal with Oak Grove High School in Pulaski County, El Dorado High School and Springdale High School and superintendent for Cossatot and Eureka Springs schools.

