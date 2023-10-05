PREP FOOTBALL: Pea Ridge wants to atone for last week’s loss

Pea Ridge's first loss of the season has left a real bitter taste in its players' mouths, and the Blackhawks are determined to...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Northwest Arkansas football report
PREP FOOTBALL: Pea Ridge wants to atone for last week’s lossby NWA Democrat-Gazette staff | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Pea Ridge Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, hands the ball off to senior Seth Foster, No. 28, during the game against the Dardanelle Sand Lizards Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for Homecoming. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Pea Ridge Times/Annette Beard)
Print Headline: Pea Ridge looking to practice
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT