‘Right to Read’ showing planned

The community is invited to join the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Education and the Pine Bluff School District for an exclusive screening of the early literacy documentary "The Right to Read." The screening will be held at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 12 at the UAPB STEM Conference Center, 1500 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, according to a news release.

"The Right to Read" executive producer LeVar Burton, Emmy Award-winning director Jenny Mackenzie, and producer Kareem Weaver will join UAPB and PBSD for a discussion following the film screening.

"The Right to Read" documentary shares the stories of an activist, a teacher and two American families who fight to provide youths with the most foundational indicator of lifelong success: the ability to read. Experts throughout the film also discuss the current state of literacy in the United States and the importance of implementing the Science of Reading into classroom instruction nationwide.

For details and to RSVP, visit https://whiteboardadvisors.com/join-us-for-the-right-to-read-in-pine-bluff/

An Oct. 1 column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by Burton also explains the importance of implementing high-quality, evidence-based literacy instruction.

BURTON

Burton, executive producer, is an actor, director, educator and co-founder of the award-winning Skybrary App, host and executive producer of PBS' "Reading Rainbow," and lifelong children's literacy advocate. He played Geordi La Forge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Kunta Kinte in the ABC miniseries "Roots," and hosted "Reading Rainbow" for more than 23 years.

MACKENZIE

Mackenzie, director, is a documentary filmmaker who produces films that promote social change. Her films include "Kick Like A Girl," "Lead With Love," "Dying In Vein," and the 2018 Sundance and Emmy Award-winning film "Quiet Heroes." Her groundbreaking film, "The Right to Read," premiered in spring 2023. Her films have aired on well-known outlets such as HBO, Hulu, PBS and Amazon and have received praise in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and Variety, according to a news release. Mackenzie has a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Ph.D. from the University of Utah and is an assistant professor in documentary film production at Utah Valley University.

WEAVER

Weaver is a co-founder and executive director of Full and Complete Reading, a universal mandate that partners with various stakeholders to improve student reading results. He is the Oakland NAACP's second vice president and chair of its education committee. Weaver's advocacy is featured in "The Right to Read." Weaver previously served as New Leaders' executive director of the western region and was an award-winning teacher and administrator. He has undergraduate degrees from Morehouse College and a master's degree in clinical-community psychology from the University of South Carolina. He believes in the potential of all students, the brotherhood of man and the importance of service above self. His educational heroine for literacy instruction is the late Marva Collins.

Details: UAPB School of Education at schoolofeducation@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7836.