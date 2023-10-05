Rogers, Haslauer take Class 6A titles





CABOT -- Rogers used consistent scoring across its lineup to claim the team title Wednesday during the Class 6A boys golf state tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Cabot junior Gabe Haslauer won the individual state title.

Led by junior Cohen Kinnard's 1-over 145 over the two rounds of the tournament, the Mounties finished with a 20-over 596, 6 shots better than second-place Fayetteville. Little Rock Catholic finished third with a team score of 609, while Cabot placed fourth with a score of 611.

"I'm so proud of them," Rogers Coach Marcus Alexander said. "This field is stacked. We knew Fayetteville can play great the second day, which they did. The conditions just surprised us today."

Steady rain fell all morning Wednesday as the golfers played through the less than ideal conditions. The rain began to ease as the morning transitioned to the afternoon, but each group dealt with rain for the majority of their rounds.

"Helping them [Rogers players] understand that everyone is going to have some kind of a tough day today," Alexander said of how his team adjusted to the adverse weather. "Keep your head in the game and try to play the ball a little lower as far as staying out of the wind."

Rogers' scorers were Kinnard (71-74--145), Maddock Stephens (73-75--148), Jack Scudder (73-76--149) and Noah Regan (75-79--154). Clancy Hardin also shot (79-82--161).

The Mountaineers celebrated together on the 18th green after the final group finished, knowing they had finally broke through and won a state title after being in contention over the past several years. A healthy amount of supporters made the long trip to Cabot to witness the achievement.

"It's huge. We've been on the doorstep for a while," Alexander said. "I've had a lot of good teams come through the past 10 years and just get beat by a score or two. Fayetteville is one of those teams that have pushed us to get better.

"Big win for the program and looking forward to the future. We've got one senior, so a pretty big returning squad."

On the individual side, Cabot's Gabe Haslauer won the title by following Tuesday's 5-under 67 on Tuesday with a 2-under 70 on Wednesday. Haslauer along with Little Rock Catholic's Adam Squires (69-72--141) and Kinnard advance to the Overall State Tournament next Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

"It was rainy, which caused some issues," said Haslauer, who began playing golf a little more than three years ago. "I just played through it. Hit some good shots and converted on what I did. I just played the course.

"It's my home course. I've been playing it awhile. I just played it how I have been and shot good. I feel like I can definitely take it [the Overall championship] home next week."





CLASS 6A BOYS

At Rolling Hills Golf Course, Cabot

Wednesday’s final results

TEAM SCORES

Rogers.......................................292-304—596

Fayetteville.................................299-303—602

LR Catholic...............................296-313—609

Cabot.........................................302-309—611

Bentonville................................312-319—631

Jonesboro.................................314-318—632

Springdale Har-Ber...................311-322—633

FS Southside.............................322-320—642

Conway.....................................322-330—652

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Gabe Haslauer, Cabot....................67-70—137

Adam Squires, LR Catholic...........69-72—141

Cohen Kinnard, Rogers.................71-74—145

Campbell Cox, Fayetteville.............72-74—146

Drew Hunter, FS Southside...........74-73—147

Blaine Burk, Conway.....................73-75—148

Jack Denery, LR Catholic..............73-75—148

Maddock Stephens, Rogers..........73-75—148

Jack Scudder, Rogers...................73-76—149

Connor Goens, Fayetteville............74-76—150

Win Gibson, Jonesboro................76-74—150

Sam Patterson, Fayetteville...........77-74—151

Noah Regan, Rogers.....................75-79—154

Logan Mayo, S’dale Har-Ber.........77-77—154

Henry Hanes, Fayetteville..............76-79—155

A.J. Martin, Bentonville.................77-78—155

Will Spikes, Jonesboro..................77-78—155

Jace Wills, Jonesboro...................78-77—155

Everett Hollingshead, Cabot..........77-79—156

Zachary Carter, Bentonville...........78-79—157

Cy Spencer, Springdale Har-Ber...78-80—158

Hank Weaver, Cabot......................80-78—158

Spencer Trump, Bentonville..........78-81—159

Luke Schmiegelow, LR Catholic...77-83—160

Jackson Wolfe, LR Catholic..........77-83—160

Jasper Brown, North LR...............77-84—161

Clancy Hardin, Rogers..................79-82—161

Dakota King, FS Southside...........80-81—161

Landon McNitt, Bentonville...........80-81—161

Sam Ferguson, S’dale Har-Ber......81-80—161

Carter Moss, S’dale Har-Ber.........77-85—162

Miken Ashmore, Cabot..................80-82—162

Jonathan Hurt, FS Southside........83-79—162

Hudson Kincade, Cabot.................78-85—163

Logan Geissler, Bryant..................79-85—164

Noah Ryan, Conway......................82-83—165

Max Aclin, North LR......................83-82—165

Lawson McClure, Fayetteville........84-81—165

Brayden Beenken, Bryant..............81-85—166

Renshaw Aicklen, Bentonville.......79-88—167

Austin Eanes, LR Catholic.............81-87—168

Laken Silkwood, Conway..............83-85—168

Colby Pianalto, S’dale Har-Ber......79-91—170

William Hopper, Rogers Heritage.....82-89—171

Carson Lindsey, Bentonville West....83-88—171

Ethan Richardson, Jonesboro.......83-89—172

Cooper Heiple, Conway.................85-87—172

Elijah Murray, FS Southside..........85-87—172

Brevan Knight, Rogers Heritage....80-94—174









Little Rock Catholic’s Adam Squires, who finished second, hits a shot down the 18th fairway on the final day of Class 6A boys golf state tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Cabot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





