Rogers, Haslauer take Class 6A titles

CABOT -- Rogers used consistent scoring across its lineup to claim the team title Wednesday during the Class 6A boys golf state tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club.
Cabot junior Gabe Haslauer won the individual state title.
Led by junior Cohen Kinnard's 1-over 145 over the two rounds of the tournament, the Mounties finished with a 20-over 596, 6 shots better than second-place Fayetteville. Little Rock Catholic finished third with a team score of 609, while Cabot placed fourth with a score of 611.
"I'm so proud of them," Rogers Coach Marcus Alexander said. "This field is stacked. We knew Fayetteville can play great the second day, which they did. The conditions just surprised us today."
Steady rain fell all morning Wednesday as the golfers played through the less than ideal conditions. The rain began to ease as the morning transitioned to the afternoon, but each group dealt with rain for the majority of their rounds.
"Helping them [Rogers players] understand that everyone is going to have some kind of a tough day today," Alexander said of how his team adjusted to the adverse weather. "Keep your head in the game and try to play the ball a little lower as far as staying out of the wind."
Rogers' scorers were Kinnard (71-74--145), Maddock Stephens (73-75--148), Jack Scudder (73-76--149) and Noah Regan (75-79--154). Clancy Hardin also shot (79-82--161).
The Mountaineers celebrated together on the 18th green after the final group finished, knowing they had finally broke through and won a state title after being in contention over the past several years. A healthy amount of supporters made the long trip to Cabot to witness the achievement.
"It's huge. We've been on the doorstep for a while," Alexander said. "I've had a lot of good teams come through the past 10 years and just get beat by a score or two. Fayetteville is one of those teams that have pushed us to get better.
"Big win for the program and looking forward to the future. We've got one senior, so a pretty big returning squad."
On the individual side, Cabot's Gabe Haslauer won the title by following Tuesday's 5-under 67 on Tuesday with a 2-under 70 on Wednesday. Haslauer along with Little Rock Catholic's Adam Squires (69-72--141) and Kinnard advance to the Overall State Tournament next Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.
"It was rainy, which caused some issues," said Haslauer, who began playing golf a little more than three years ago. "I just played through it. Hit some good shots and converted on what I did. I just played the course.
"It's my home course. I've been playing it awhile. I just played it how I have been and shot good. I feel like I can definitely take it [the Overall championship] home next week."
CLASS 6A BOYS
At Rolling Hills Golf Course, Cabot
Wednesday’s final results
TEAM SCORES
Rogers.......................................292-304—596
Fayetteville.................................299-303—602
LR Catholic...............................296-313—609
Cabot.........................................302-309—611
Bentonville................................312-319—631
Jonesboro.................................314-318—632
Springdale Har-Ber...................311-322—633
FS Southside.............................322-320—642
Conway.....................................322-330—652
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Gabe Haslauer, Cabot....................67-70—137
Adam Squires, LR Catholic...........69-72—141
Cohen Kinnard, Rogers.................71-74—145
Campbell Cox, Fayetteville.............72-74—146
Drew Hunter, FS Southside...........74-73—147
Blaine Burk, Conway.....................73-75—148
Jack Denery, LR Catholic..............73-75—148
Maddock Stephens, Rogers..........73-75—148
Jack Scudder, Rogers...................73-76—149
Connor Goens, Fayetteville............74-76—150
Win Gibson, Jonesboro................76-74—150
Sam Patterson, Fayetteville...........77-74—151
Noah Regan, Rogers.....................75-79—154
Logan Mayo, S’dale Har-Ber.........77-77—154
Henry Hanes, Fayetteville..............76-79—155
A.J. Martin, Bentonville.................77-78—155
Will Spikes, Jonesboro..................77-78—155
Jace Wills, Jonesboro...................78-77—155
Everett Hollingshead, Cabot..........77-79—156
Zachary Carter, Bentonville...........78-79—157
Cy Spencer, Springdale Har-Ber...78-80—158
Hank Weaver, Cabot......................80-78—158
Spencer Trump, Bentonville..........78-81—159
Luke Schmiegelow, LR Catholic...77-83—160
Jackson Wolfe, LR Catholic..........77-83—160
Jasper Brown, North LR...............77-84—161
Clancy Hardin, Rogers..................79-82—161
Dakota King, FS Southside...........80-81—161
Landon McNitt, Bentonville...........80-81—161
Sam Ferguson, S’dale Har-Ber......81-80—161
Carter Moss, S’dale Har-Ber.........77-85—162
Miken Ashmore, Cabot..................80-82—162
Jonathan Hurt, FS Southside........83-79—162
Hudson Kincade, Cabot.................78-85—163
Logan Geissler, Bryant..................79-85—164
Noah Ryan, Conway......................82-83—165
Max Aclin, North LR......................83-82—165
Lawson McClure, Fayetteville........84-81—165
Brayden Beenken, Bryant..............81-85—166
Renshaw Aicklen, Bentonville.......79-88—167
Austin Eanes, LR Catholic.............81-87—168
Laken Silkwood, Conway..............83-85—168
Colby Pianalto, S’dale Har-Ber......79-91—170
William Hopper, Rogers Heritage.....82-89—171
Carson Lindsey, Bentonville West....83-88—171
Ethan Richardson, Jonesboro.......83-89—172
Cooper Heiple, Conway.................85-87—172
Elijah Murray, FS Southside..........85-87—172
Brevan Knight, Rogers Heritage....80-94—174