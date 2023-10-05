The nation in brief: Some Virginia voters mistakenly purged

Some Virginia voters mistakenly purged

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration acknowledged this week, with early voting underway, that it is working to fix a problem that misclassified probation violations as felonies and has led to an unknown number of eligible Virginians being removed from the voter rolls.

State election officials are working with Virginia State Police to identify voters whose registration was "canceled in error" and begin the process of having those people immediately reinstated, Andrea Gaines, a spokesperson for the Department of Elections, told VPM News Tuesday.

Gaines did not respond Wednesday to questions from The Associated Press about the origin of the error or how many potentially affected voters have been identified. It was not immediately clear how long-running the issue has been, though Youngkin's office said Wednesday the misclassifications had also taken place under previous administrations.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the Republican governor, said in an emailed statement that once Youngkin's office "became aware of the inconsistencies regarding the misclassification of probation violations as felonies, as had been the process in previous administrations," the governor asked state police to "correct the process" and ordered a review.

Morgan State shooting leaves 5 injured

BALTIMORE -- At least two people opened fire during a dispute between two groups at Morgan State University homecoming events Tuesday night, but the five victims were likely not the shooters' intended targets, officials said.

All other homecoming events and classes were canceled for the remainder of the week, including Saturday's football game, university President David Wilson announced late Wednesday afternoon. Wilson said the regrettable decision marked "the very first time in Morgan's history" that such events were canceled. Some students were seen leaving campus with duffel bags and suitcases Wednesday afternoon.

"Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating," Wilson said in a letter to the university community.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said preliminary evidence indicates the shooters were targeting one person, who wasn't among the victims. All five are expected to survive. Worley said a third person also pulled a gun during the dispute, though it wasn't clear whether they pulled the trigger.

U.S. stops printing covid shots cards

It's the end of an era for a once-critical pandemic document: The ubiquitous white covid-19 vaccination cards are being phased out.

Now that covid-19 vaccines are not being distributed by the federal government, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped printing new cards.

The federal government shipped more than 980 million cards between late 2020, when the first vaccines came out, through May 10, according to the latest available data from the CDC.

Federal and local health officials don't expect the discontinuation of the cards to be a particularly big change, since the days of keeping them tucked in purses and wallets to ensure entry into festivals, bars and restaurants are largely over. If you've held on to your card, it's still valid as proof of vaccination. Otherwise, people who need their covid-19 immunization records will need to request them just like any other vaccine.

In many cases, the clinic, pharmacy or health department that provided the shot can provide those records. Every state and some cities have an immunization registry, though rules vary on when records are included and options for obtaining copies of your records. Records from the mass vaccination sites held early in the pandemic also should be available in those registries, depending on state laws. There is no national registry for immunization records.

San Francisco pays tribute to Feinstein

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mourners bearing bouquets and cards paid their respects Wednesday to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco City Hall, where she launched her groundbreaking political career and spent a decade as the city's first female mayor.

Musicians played the violin and other string instruments as a steady line of people snaked into the City Hall rotunda, where her casket was on display behind velvet ropes. People brought flowers that were later whisked away by staff, stood for a few seconds in contemplation or squeezed back tears before moving on to a side room to sign condolence books.

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also of San Francisco, was among the officials in attendance. Feinstein died last Thursday at her Washington, D.C., home after a series of illnesses.

Feinstein was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and was board president in November 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the city's first openly gay supervisor, at City Hall. Feinstein became acting mayor, and she went on to serve as mayor until 1988.



