SPECIAL EVENT: Filmland to be held at new venue across six days





Filmland, the Arkansas Cinema Society's annual celebration of movies, filmmakers and fans, moves into a new venue and stretches across six days with films that include shorts by high school students, indie flicks and a star-studded Hollywood feature from Little Rock native Jeff Nichols.

Almost all this year's events take place at the Performing Arts Theater at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Filmland: Arkansas begins at noon Friday with blocks of short films by Arkansas students and professionals. The documentary "Daughter of the White River" will be shown at 2:30 p.m. followed by a workshop, Practical Special Effects: Blood, Guts & Make-up, with special effects director Sahla Tepes. "Ghosts of the Void," a horror film by Jason Miller, will be shown at 6:15 p.m.

Saturday's screenings start at 10:30 a.m. with blocks of short films followed by the workshop Demystifying Entertainment Law with New York-based lawyer Matthew Rogers at 4:30 p.m. "Unfix," a drama from director Graham Streeter, screens at 6 p.m.

But wait! There's more.

Filmland picks up again on Oct. 14 with several events. A screening of "Eric LaRue," the directorial debut of Academy Award-nominee Michael Shannon, a longtime Nichols collaborator, is set for 7 p.m. at Central Arkansas Library Systems' Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave.

Nichols and Shannon will take part in a post-screening Q&A about the film, which stars Judy Greer, Alexander Skarsgård, Alison Pill, Paul Sparks and Tracy Letts.

At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ron Robinson, writer-director Nichols, whose films include "Mud," "Take Shelter" and "Loving," will host The Art of Directing, a workshop in which he will discuss his process of taking stories from the page to the screen.

Another workshop, The Art of being a Film Critic, will feature Variety's chief critic, Peter Debruge, at 4 p.m.

"The Bikeriders," starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, is the latest from Nichols and will make its Arkansas debut at the museum of fine arts on Oct. 15. The movie, about members of a motorcycle club, will be released in theaters Dec. 1. As part of the Little Rock screening, Nichols, a founding member of the Arkansas Cinema Society, will take part in a Q&A with Debruge. There will also be a performance of an original song from the film by Nichols' brother, Ben Nichols, a live auction with collectibles from the film and photo ops with original bikes ridden by Butler in the movie.

"The Lady Bird Diaries," the new documentary about Lady Bird Johnson, wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the museum. Directed by Dawn Porter, the movie uses audio diaries Johnson recorded while she was first lady.

Film producer Jayme Lemons, an Arkansas native and cinema society founding board member, will take part in a Filmland Q&A with "The Lady Bird Diaries" producer Kim Reynolds.

The documentary is "unlike anything you might expect," says Lemons, who was one of the producers of "The Way I See It," Porter's 2020 documentary that followed Pete Souza, official White House photographer for presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

"The Lady Bird Diaries" is another behind-the-scenes peek of the presidency, Lemons says.

"Anyone curious about Lady Bird Johnson, presidential politics, biography, America during that time, this is the one for you."

The Los Angeles-based Lemons, who is partners with Laura Dern in the production company Jaywalker Pictures, is also keen on the short films by Arkansas students that will be shown this weekend.

"It's one of the things we are most proud of," she says. "This gives students in Arkansas the opportunity to conceive and execute their own material. As a kid who grew up in Waldron, the idea of making my own movie would have been such a foreign concept to me. This gives the students the chance to do something that many aspiring filmmakers aren't doing until much later in their career."

The 2023 edition of Filmland wraps up Oct. 17 with a 6:30 p.m. screening of "Hard Miles," the new feature from Fort Smith native R.J. Daniel Hanna. The movie, starring Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Leslie David Baker, tells the story of a strong-willed social worker who forms a cycling team of juvenile convicts and leads them on a transformative 1,000-mile bike ride.

Cinema society executive director Kathryn Tucker will chat with Hanna during a Q&A after the showing.

Judy Greer stars in "Eric LaRue," the film directed by Michael Shannon that will be screened during the Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland festival. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Dana Hawley)



Jodie Comer (from left,) director Jeff Nichols and Austin Butler on the set of "The Bikeriders." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/20th Century Studios)







Filmland

When: Friday-Saturday and Oct. 14-17, various times

Where: Performing Arts Theater at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock; Central Arkansas Library Systems Ron Robinson Theate, 100 River Market Ave.

Admission: Ticket prices vary. See arkansascinemasociety.org for details.







