BASKETBALL

UCA, ASU set exhibition fundraiser

The University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University men’s basketball teams announced Wednesday an Oct. 30 charity exhibition at Jonesboro’s First National Bank Arena to benefit the Wynne Relief and Recovery Center.

Wynne was hit by a tornado on March 1, and the proceeds will go to the community’s ongoing recovery efforts.

The exhibition is set for 7 p.m. All tickets will be sold as $5 general admission.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas streak reaches 12 wins

No. 13 Arkansas extended its winning streak to 12 games Wednesday night as the Razorbacks swept the LSU Tigers 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 at Baton Rouge.

Arkansas improved to 14-2 and 4-0 in the SEC. LSU fell to 7-7 and 2-2.

Senor outside hitter Jill Gillen recorded her 161st ace in the first set, which puts her in sole possession of the program record for career aces. Gillen also led the Razorbacks’ offense during the victory with a team-high 15 kills and hit .419.

Senior outside hitter Taylor Head recorded 14 kills and 14 digs, and junior setter Hannah Hogue finished with 38 assists, 3 aces and 6 digs.



