Havana building’s partial collapse kills 1

HAVANA — A building in the historic center of Havana that housed 13 families partially collapsed, leaving one person dead and at least two injured, Cuban authorities said Wednesday.

Rescue teams were trying to access the building where two people remained trapped after Tuesday night’s collapse.

While the reason for the collapse was not immediately known, the area has several aging buildings that lack maintenance and deteriorate in tropical rains such as those that are currently hitting the island.

Alexis Acosta Silva, mayor of Old Havana, told local media there were 54 people in the three-story building at the time of the collapse. Families were evacuated to a nearby school.

Cuba’s Director of Housing, Vivian Rodríguez, said this week that the island has a housing deficit of 800 homes. Government figures from 2020 showed Cuba had 3.9 million homes. Of these, nearly 40% were in fair and poor condition.

Russia drills test emergency response

MOSCOW — Sirens wailed across Russia and TV stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warnings Wednesday as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the country’s emergency responders amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The exercise that started Tuesday comes after Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and other cities. As part of the drills, TV stations broadcast a notice saying: “Attention everyone! The readiness of the public warning system is being tested! Please remain calm!” Russian media said the exercise’s scenario mentions the increasing danger of a conflict between nuclear powers and simulates a response to a situation in which 70% of housing and all vital infrastructure have been destroyed, wide areas contaminated by radioactive fallout and a general mobilization announced.

The stark storyline echoes Kremlin warnings that Western support for Ukraine has increased the threat of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Coincidentally, the U.S. federal government on Wednesday tested its Emergency Alert System, designed to allow the president to speak to the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency via outlets such as radio and television. It also sent test messages to mobile phone customers in the U.S., according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Taliban guard said behind border gunfire

QUETTA, Pakistan — A Taliban guard opened fire at civilians at a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing two people, including a 12-year-old boy, the Pakistani military said.

Another child was wounded in the shooting at the Cha-man border crossing in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province. The military said in a statement that Pakistani troops “exercised extreme restraint” to avoid more casualties in the shooting.

The army did not say anything on the Afghan Taliban guard’s possible motives for opening fire and there was no immediate comment from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Pakistan has asked the Afghan Taliban authorities to investigate the “irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities,” the military also said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan announced a major crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally, many of them from Afghanistan, and said it would expel them, starting next month.

The announcement raised alarm among foreigners who are in Pakistan without documentation — including an estimated 1.7 million Afghans. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the crackdown was not aimed at Afghans and would apply to all nationalities.

The development is likely to add to the already strained relations with the Taliban in Afghanistan over what the Pakistani government says are attacks inside its territory by Taliban-allied militants.

U.S., Mexican officials talk on security

MEXICO CITY — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials from the Biden administration visited Mexico Wednesday to discuss shared security issues, foremost among them trafficking of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, but also arms trafficking and increasing migration.

The latest round of the High-Level Security Dialogue brings together Blinken, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among others, with their Mexican counterparts for two days of talks.

Heightened migration flows were on the expected agenda as the Biden administration comes under increasing pressure to do more to slow migrant arrivals. Blinken was scheduled to discuss migration with Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena, as well as the foreign ministers of Colombia and Panama. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also due to arrive.

In August, the U.S. Border Patrol made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37% from July but little changed from August 2022 and well below the more than 220,000 in December, according to figures released in September.