Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

William Santiago-Morales, 28, of 1772 Pleasant Woods in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Santiago-Morales was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Anna Escutia, 28, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Escutia was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Isaac Samuelson, 27, of 703 King Arthur Drive in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battery. Samuelson was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.