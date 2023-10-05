UAPB men hunger for victory

Last year was an up-and-down season for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team.

The Golden Lions began Southwestern Athletic Conference play 6-3 thanks in part to a five-game winning streak, but the season fell apart in February. UAPB lost its final nine games and missed the SWAC tournament.

As UAPB gets set for the 2023-24 season, head coach Solomon Bozeman said the Golden Lions are "starving" for more success.

"Last year, we had three guys with Division I experience on our team, and you could tell," Bozeman said. "When we lost nine games in a row, a lot of those games were by one or two possessions, really one possession. We went on a winning streak of five games. So, our team knows what winning looks like, and we know what losing looks like. I think everybody in that locker room wants to win."

Eight of the nine losses in that final stretch came by two possessions, with three losses of 3 points or fewer.

Despite the disappointing end to last year, Bozeman said Wednesday at SWAC media day he is excited about this year's team. Nine players return, though the Golden Lions must replace all-SWAC first teamer Shaun Doss Jr.

Junior guard Kylen Milton was UAPB's second-leading scorer last season behind Doss, and he was named preseason all-SWAC first team on Wednesday. He averaged 13.2 points per game while leading the team in assists with 129.

Bozeman said UAPB will play an exciting brand of basketball, and having Milton back is a big part of it.

"[Milton is a] 6'4", explosive point guard, playmaker that can get to the rim at will, can defend, can rebound, can pretty much do it all," Bozeman said. "Just super excited about these guys, the team we have. I think we have the most explosive backcourt -- not just in the SWAC, but I think we have one of the better backcourts in the country. Only time will tell."

In addition to the returning players, UAPB added four newcomers Bozeman said he is excited about.

Joe French transferred from Bethune-Cookman, where he was the preseason SWAC player of the year last season. This year, he was named preseason all-SWAC second team. Rashad Williams sat out last season after transferring from Saint Louis. He played a limited role in his one year at Saint Louis, but was the second-leading scorer at Oakland (Mich.) three seasons ago.

Lonnell Martin started over 50 games in his two seasons at Montana and was a 37 percent 3-point shooter. Kaine McColley is transferring from Division II Bluefield State (W.Va.), where he was a 43% 3-point shooter.

Bozeman said he believes these four newcomers can elevate the Golden Lions to the next level.

"When you talk about a guy like Joe French who's a scorer and a shooter, who shot 43 percent from the 3, and then Rashad Williams is a guy that was top-five in the country in 3-pointers made," Bozeman said. "We got an explosive backcourt. I think fans are going to be really excited to see our team, and we can't wait."

UAPB opens the season Nov. 6 at Missouri.