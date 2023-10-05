WC schools get Red Ribbon grants

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. on Wednesday presented checks to the two Watson Chapel elementary schools as part of the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association Red Ribbons Grants for Arkansas Schools program.

Woods awarded a check for $326.33 to Edgewood Elementary (prekindergarten to first grade) and another for $566.74 to Coleman Elementary. In addition, students also got to see McGruff the Crime Dog help award the grants during assemblies.

The schools applied for the grants through the Sheriff's Association. Tremekia Briggs, Edgewood school counselor, said the grant at her school will be used to spread awareness about Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23-31 each year and is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of doing drugs.

"There'll be nice and really cool things we'll do to spread awareness in the community," Briggs said.

Woods said the grants are a testament to the sheriffs' shared mission of fostering a safer, healthier and drug-free environment for children.