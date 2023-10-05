Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WC schools get Red Ribbon grants

by Staff Report | Today at 2:57 a.m.
Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. (far left) presents a check for $326.33 to Edgewood Elementary School counselor Tremekia Briggs during a presentation Wednesday afternoon. Also pictured are sheriff's Captain Yohance Brunson (second left), McGruff the Crime Dog and Watson Chapel School District head of security Thaddeus Arnold. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. on Wednesday presented checks to the two Watson Chapel elementary schools as part of the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association Red Ribbons Grants for Arkansas Schools program.

Woods awarded a check for $326.33 to Edgewood Elementary (prekindergarten to first grade) and another for $566.74 to Coleman Elementary. In addition, students also got to see McGruff the Crime Dog help award the grants during assemblies.

The schools applied for the grants through the Sheriff's Association. Tremekia Briggs, Edgewood school counselor, said the grant at her school will be used to spread awareness about Red Ribbon Week, which is Oct. 23-31 each year and is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of doing drugs.

"There'll be nice and really cool things we'll do to spread awareness in the community," Briggs said.

Woods said the grants are a testament to the sheriffs' shared mission of fostering a safer, healthier and drug-free environment for children.

Print Headline: WC schools get Red Ribbon grants

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT