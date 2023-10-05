Winless Chicago aims for an upset

Ron Rivera understands what the Chicago Bears are going through.

In his first three seasons as coach in Washington, the former Bears linebacker and assistant dealt with one off-the-field distraction after another, from the NFL and Congress investigating owner Dan Snyder's dealings to the Drug Enforcement Administration raiding the facility and home of trainer Ryan Vermillion.

Earlier this season, Rivera relished a line of questions about the long snapper situation because if that was the Commanders' biggest problem, it's good to just be worried about football.

"Things have changed, and it's been different," he said. "It's been refreshing."

Not so much with the Bears, who are mired in chaos off the field and winless on it. They visit Washington tonight with a player in exile for undisclosed reasons, their defensive coordinator gone for what he said was health and family reasons and little reason to believe they're primed for their first victory in nearly a year.

"When you lose, we've lost a couple games here this year, for me, everybody has frustrations," said Matt Eberflus, who has lost more than a couple of games -- 18 of 21 games actually -- since taking over as Chicago's coach. "But you got to be able to control your emotions and focus on the task at hand."

The task at hand is a prime time matchup against the Commanders, who are 2-2 after back-to-back losses but feeling better about themselves after pushing defending NFC East champion Philadelphia to overtime. Moral victories don't amount to a hill of beans in the NFL, but players see the upcoming schedule starting with the Bears and know this is the time to stack wins.

"We've got a lot of games in front of us that are, for sure, winnable," second-year receiver Jahan Dotson said. "We should do pretty well during this little stretch."

Upcoming for Washington are games at Atlanta and the New York Giants, who have been outscored 94-15 in their three losses. But first the 0-4 Bears, who are coming off blowing a 21-point lead to lose to Denver.

And that's just the start of the problems at Halas Hall, where receiver Chase Claypool is no longer welcome to work at. Eberflus declined to say why he and General Manager Ryan Poles asked Claypool to stay away from the team.

"We feel right now this is the best decision for us," Eberflus said.

The drama surrounding Claypool comes after defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned earlier this season and franchise quarterback Justin Fields suggested he was being overcoached, comments he tried to walk back later the same day. Fields on the field has rebounded; he's coming off throwing for a career-best 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Broncos, which is one glimmer of hope for the Bears, who last won a game on Oct. 24, 2022.

"You want to win," Fields said. "I'd rather throw for 50 yards with three picks and we still win the game than what happened this past Sunday. At this point, winning is just the No. 1 thing on my mind."

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after the team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus listens to a question after his team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields listens to a reporter's question after his team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera watches action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow (41) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

