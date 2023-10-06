The nation in brief: 2 charged in baby’s death after mom shot

2 charged in baby's death after mom shot

BOSTON -- Two men will face murder charges after a stray bullet from a Holyoke, Mass., street fight penetrated a passing bus, wounding a pregnant woman who delivered a baby who later died, authorities said Thursday.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was to be arraigned Thursday in Holyoke District Court in connection with Wednesday's shooting, investigators said. He will be charged with murder, and other charges are expected to follow. A second suspect -- Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke -- remains hospitalized. Sanchez will be formally arraigned on a charge of murder when his condition allows, with additional charges also expected to follow.

Police are looking for a third suspect.

Police responded to the shooting Wednesday at 12:38 p.m. and said it appeared three men were involved in a fight before gunshots were fired. The pregnant woman, who hasn't yet been identified, was shot while seated on a public bus passing through the area and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, investigators said.

Jose Almonte, manager of the Almonte Market 2, said a man who'd bought juice in the store was jumped by two other men when he stepped outside, then gunfire rang out.

Armed man arrested at Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. -- A man illegally brought a loaded handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, a spokesperson for the state said Thursday.

The man, who was shirtless and had a holstered handgun, approached the governor's office on the first floor of the Capitol around 2 p.m. Wednesday, state Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said. The man was demanding to see the governor, who was not in the building, Warrick said. The man was taken into custody by Capitol police for openly carrying a firearm, booked into the Dane County jail and later released on bail.

He returned to the outside of the Capitol shortly before 9 p.m., three hours after the building closed, with a loaded assault-style rifle and a collapsible police baton in his backpack, Warrick said. He again demanded to see the governor and was taken into custody.

Madison police reported Thursday that the man, who was not named, was taken into protective custody and taken to the hospital. Evers declined to comment on potential security changes.

"I never, ever talk about what my security detail does or what they're planning on doing," Evers said. "But anytime something like this happens, obviously they reevaluate."

Subway shooter receives life sentence

NEW YORK -- The self-described "Prophet of Doom" who sprayed a New York City subway car with bullets during rush hour, wounding 10 people and sparking a citywide manhunt, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Frank James, 64, pleaded guilty earlier this year to terrorism charges in the April 12, 2022, mass shooting aboard a Manhattan-bound train. He received a life sentence on 10 counts and 10 years for an 11th count.

Prosecutors had asked for the life sentence, saying James spent years carefully planning the shooting in order to "inflict maximum damage." James' attorneys had asked for a reduced sentence of 18 years, saying he didn't intend to kill anyone and suffered from serious mental illness.

Dressed as a construction worker, James waited until the train was between stations, denying his targets a chance to flee. Then he ignited multiple smoke bombs and unleashed a barrage of bullets from a 9 mm handgun in the crowded train car.

As emergency responders tended to the victims, James walked calmly out of the subway station and vanished. Authorities identified James by using a key to a rented moving van left behind on the bloodied subway car. He called a police tip line to surrender.

Doctor dies amid sexual misconduct case

LOS ANGELES -- Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime USC campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct against a generation of women at the university, was found dead Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76.

Tyndall's death forecloses a criminal trial set for next year. Scores of USC alumnae were expected to testify about inappropriate touching and harassing remarks during exams at a campus health clinic.

"I'm not happy that he died. I wanted to see him convicted for what he did," said Audry Nafziger, a former patient who had accused Tyndall of inappropriately touching her and photographing her genitals.

Tyndall's defense attorney, Leonard Levine, said that a close female friend found him in bed and unresponsive.

"All he ever wanted was his day in court, which he was confident would end in his complete exoneration," Levine said. "Now, neither he nor his accusers will get that, and that is very unfortunate for everyone involved."

USC made the largest payout in higher education history -- more than $1.1 billion -- to settle claims related to thousands of women treated by Tyndall over 27 years. This handout photograph provided by the Hampden County, Mass. District Attorney's office shows Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, Mass. Ramos is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday Oct. 5, 2023. Ramos will be charged with murder, other charges are expected to follow, according to officials. (Hampden County, Mass. District Attorney office photo via AP)







This handout photograph provided by the Hampden County, Mass. District Attorney's office shows Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, Mass. Sanchez will be formally arraigned on a charge of murder when his condition allows, other charges are expected to follow, according to officials. (Hampden County, Mass. District Attorney office photo via AP)



Police tape crosses the street at a scene where multiple people were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Holyoke, Mass. Authorities say the baby of a pregnant woman who was shot Wednesday in Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street was delivered at a hospital and died. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

