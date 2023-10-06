The world in brief: Bangladesh gets 1st nuclear reactor fuel





Bangladesh gets 1st nuclear reactor fuel

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Bangladesh on Thursday received the first uranium shipment from Russia to fuel the country's only nuclear power plant, still under construction by Moscow. Once finished, the plant is expected to boost Bangladesh's national grid and help the South Asian nation's growing economy.

The Rooppur power plant will produce 2,400 megawatts of electricity -- powering about 15 million households -- when the twin-unit facility goes fully online. The plant is being constructed by Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation. Moscow has funded the construction with a $11.38 billion loan, to be repaid over two decades, starting from 2027.

Once Rooppur starts production, Bangladesh will join more than 30 countries that run nuclear power reactors.

The uranium, which arrived in Bangladesh late last month, was handed over to the authorities at a ceremony in Ishwardi, where the plant is located, in the northern district of Pabna on Thursday. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the ceremony -- both by video link.

Putin said the plant will cover about 10% of Bangladesh's energy consumption when launched. He said more than 20,000 people worked on its construction and that over 1,000 people were trained to operate it.

2nd release of Fukushima water begins

TOKYO -- Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant said it began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Thursday after the first round of discharges ended smoothly.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said workers activated pumps to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, slowly sending the mixture into the ocean through an undersea tunnel for an offshore release.

The wastewater discharges, which are expected to continue for decades, have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea, where hundreds of people staged protest rallies. China banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting Japanese seafood producers and exporters.

The plant's first wastewater release began Aug. 24 and ended Sept. 11. During that release, TEPCO said it discharged 7,800 tons of treated water from 10 tanks. In the second discharge, TEPCO plans to release another 7,800 tons of treated water into the Pacific Ocean over 17 days.

"So far, we are strictly following the procedures and everything is moving smoothly as planned," said TEPCO spokesman Keisuke Matsuo. He pledged to safely carry out the second round of release while closely monitoring data from seawater samples taken from multiple locations off the plant.

3 accused of selling gun to Thai shooter

BANGKOK -- Police in Thailand said Thursday they have arrested three men they accuse of selling the handgun and ammunition used by a 14-year-old boy who reportedly killed two people and wounded five others at a shopping mall in Bangkok.

The shooting Tuesday at the Siam Paragon mall in the Thai capital has highlighted a gray area of the gun trade: the sale of handguns originally manufactured to shoot blanks but which can be modified to fire live ammunition. Thai police identified the gun used in Tuesday's shootings as one of these so-called blank, or blank-firing, handguns.

Blank guns generally face fewer restrictions and can be imported and registered more easily than regular guns. What alarms law enforcement authorities in several countries, not just Thailand, is that such guns can not only be turned into lethal weapons, but also are harder to trace than real guns.

On Wednesday, a Thai police spokesman said 10,000 blank guns are in circulation in the country, and the authorities have announced plans to tighten controls, possibly including a ban on selling such firearms.

4 doctors shot in Rio; motive disputed

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Gunmen killed three doctors and wounded a fourth in a gangland-style hit while the men were at a beachside eatery early Thursday in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

The fact that one victim was the brother of a federal lawmaker led to immediate speculation -- including from Brazil's justice minister -- that it may have been a politically motivated assassination. However, a report from television network Globo later Thursday said authorities' main line of investigation is that the hit was a case of mistaken identity, with one of the targets confused for the son of a local militia group.

Security camera footage obtained by local newspaper O Globo showed a group of black-clad gunmen emerging from a car and running up to the victims' beachside table in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood and opening fire before making their escape.

The men were in town from Sao Paulo for an international orthopedics conference and lawmaker Sâmia Bomfim's brother was among the three killed. The fourth doctor was wounded and brought to a hospital, according to a statement from Rio state's civil police.

Members of civic groups stage a rally to demand the stop of the Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into ocean, in front of a building which houses Japanese Embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The signs read "Oppose to release the second radioactive water into ocean." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)







Japanese Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita, right, and Malaysian celebrity Amber Chia attend an event at Japanese store, Don Don Donki in Kuala Lumpur Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 to promote the safety and deliciousness of Japanese scallops to shoppers. Japan hopes to resolve the issue of China's ban on its seafood within the scope of the World Trade Organization ambit and will hold food fairs overseas to bolster seafood exports amid safety concerns over the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Miyashita said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eileen Ng)







Police leave the food and bar kiosk “Nana 2” where four doctors were shot on the beach in the Barra de Tijuca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday. (AP/Silvia Izquierdo)





