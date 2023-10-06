Ammo maker Sig Sauer plans expansion in Jacksonville, adding 625 jobs

Sig Sauer said Friday it's expanding its ammunition manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, adding more than 600 jobs over the next five years and investing $150 million on the project.

The expansion is an investment in various ammunition production components to support multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, Sig Sauer said in a news release. As part of the move, the company's ammunition campus will add a new 250,000 square foot building to house part of these manufacturing processes.

Sig Sauer's operation in Jacksonville currently employs just shy of 350. It plans on adding 625 jobs as part of the new manufacturing additions. It expanded its plant in June 2021 to make room for more production.

New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer, which makes firearms, ammunition and accessories, centralized its ammunition production at a new plant in Jacksonville in 2016. The plant makes small-arms ammunition for the civilian, law enforcement and military markets worldwide. The plant sits on more than 60 acres.