Little Rock, circa 1950: Thursday's postcard featured the exterior of the McLellan's store at 600 Main St., and today's shows the interior. An AG grocery store operated in the basement of the store. Opened in 1949, the store shut its doors in 1975. Today, the site is only a parking lot after the historic building was razed.

