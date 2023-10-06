Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Art Of Dance’ Oct. 7 Benefits Western Arkansas Ballet And Students

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Cate Randall (left), a Western Arkansas Ballet company member, visits with Adymae Jones and others while stretching Sept. 15 during a pre-audition workshop for upcoming performances of "The Nutcracker" in December and "The Wizard of Oz" next spring. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Hank Layton)

FAQ

'The Art of Dance'

WHAT -- Western Arkansas Ballet's "eclectic, off-the-wall" fundraiser will include cocktails, appetizers, dinner and original choreography performed by company dancers throughout the galleries of Arts on Main. All proceeds support Western Arkansas Ballet, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dance academy and pre-professional company, offering scholarships for dancers "who desire to dance but do not have the financial means to do so."

WHEN -- 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren

COST -- $80

INFO -- 785-0152 or waballet.org

  photo  Ailani Vega practices an arm stretching routine during a pre-audition workshop. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: ‘Art Of Dance’ Benefits Western Arkansas Ballet And Students

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT