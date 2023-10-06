‘Art Of Dance’ Oct. 7 Benefits Western Arkansas Ballet And Students

FAQ

'The Art of Dance'

WHAT -- Western Arkansas Ballet's "eclectic, off-the-wall" fundraiser will include cocktails, appetizers, dinner and original choreography performed by company dancers throughout the galleries of Arts on Main. All proceeds support Western Arkansas Ballet, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dance academy and pre-professional company, offering scholarships for dancers "who desire to dance but do not have the financial means to do so."

WHEN -- 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Arts on Main, 415 Main St. in Van Buren

COST -- $80

INFO -- 785-0152 or waballet.org