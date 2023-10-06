AT HOME: Who needs a house appraisal when we have Zillow?





As with many homeowners, my husband and I often play a game of what do you think our house is worth. My number is always higher. In matters financial, DC plays it as safe as a blockhouse. The question is moot since we're not selling our house, but we still play. We occasionally check Zillow. He believes in Zillow. I believe it's wrong.

"Zillow doesn't know what improvements we've made," I tell him. "Zillow doesn't know about the landscaping we put in, the firepit, the fountain, the new roof, the new air-conditioning system, the hardwood floors, the updated light fixtures, the remodeled kitchen and bathroom."

"No," he said, "but Zillow assumes we're maintaining and updating."

"Oh, it does, does it?"

This past week we tested our assumptions. We were doing some financial planning. I suggested we get a home appraisal, so we could stop guessing. DC agreed that an honest appraisal would be good to have. We both wrote down our numbers.

When the report came in, I opened the email with one eye closed, as if driving by a car wreck. I text DC. "I just read it," he said. "I'm pleased."

"Me, too," I said. Not only because the appraisal came in 25% higher than Zillow's value, but also because the number I wrote down was right on the dollar. Of course, I rubbed that in. I am small that way.

However, the whole exercise got me thinking about the arbitrary nature of house values, how much we can influence them, the role of real estate websites like Zillow, Realtor.com and Redfin, and when and why we need professional appraisals.

For answers, I called real estate appraiser Richard Allen, of Port Orange, Fla., who has been appraising houses for 45 years, and who was not involved in our appraisal. "Homeowners seek appraisals for many reasons beyond just when they buy, sell or refinance a house," said Allen, whose grandfather and father were also appraisers, and now his son is, too.

"Some get an appraisal for estate-planning reasons, or, as you did, to do financial planning. We're also called in for foreclosures, or divorces when couples need to divide assets. Some clients are just curious."

Naturally, I had more questions, which Allen kindly fielded:

What's the difference between what you do and Zillow?

Websites like Zillow extract data and spit out a math appraisal based on the original purchase price, known square footage, number of bedrooms, and house sales in the neighborhood. Appraisers rely on the same a hard data, but also incorporate a number of subjective factors.

We put ourselves in the buyers' shoes and look at what will appeal to them. We analyze buyer and seller movement in the market to determine the price a prudent buyer and a prudent seller would agree to when neither is under duress.

What can homeowners do to increase their house's appraised value?

Anything a homeowner can to do make their house more current will add value. Kitchens are huge. If your house is 20 years old and still has the original kitchen that could hurt. Next most important are updated bathrooms.

Neglected maintenance will also count against you. Patch cracks, repair wood rot, make sure doors and windows open and close properly. See that heating and air, plumbing and electrical systems are in good working order, roofs are sound and water damage on ceilings is addressed.

Curb appeal is also important, as is landscaping. If you've made any structural additions, be sure they're properly permitted.

What affects your house's value that you can't change?

Location. If your house looks onto a powerplant or landfill, or is next to a train station or airport, you can't fix that. You also can't control what houses in your area sold for, or the size and age of your house.

When working with an appraiser, how can you walk the line between being helpful and annoying?

I love an engaged homeowner. Any data you have, anything you feel is relevant, give it to me. Give me the comparative market analysis from your Realtor. Tell me about the benefits of your neighborhood. If you know why a house nearby sold for well under market, point that out. Show me any renovations you've made along with the receipts.

But keep it factual. We don't want to hear your opinion of the market or what you think your house is worth. That's when you cross the line.

Does a house's interior decor matter?

Appraisers see through personal property. While a well-decorated house will accelerate a sale, furnishings won't increase market value. And, although a good cleaning and decluttering will help, I'm not focused on your housekeeping.

What if the homeowner disagrees with your appraisal?

If the homeowner disagrees, I am open to their challenge if they have new data. I will always say, show me what I missed. Or they can always get another appraisal.

Or go back to Zillow.

Marni Jameson is the author of seven home and lifestyle books.



