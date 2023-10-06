Audit finds Arkansas voting machines accurate

An audit of vote tabulating machines in 15 Arkansas counties found that all worked properly counting ballots from the 2022 general election, according to a report from the State Board of Election Commissioners.

"In all 15 counties which were the subject of the audit, the voting equipment rendered a faithful and accurate count of the ballots which were submitted to the system for counting," according to the report. "Based on these findings, it is the conclusion of the SBEC that the ExpressVote system accurately tabulated the election results for the 2022 General Election in the State of Arkansas."

The ExpressVote machines are made by Election Systems and Software LLC of Omaha, Neb.

Act 888 of 2019 gave the state board authority to conduct post-election audits.

The board has expanded the number of counties in the audit from five in a 2020 general election pilot program to 15 in 2022.

"This assessment was conducted by selecting certain batches of ballots tabulated by the voting equipment and hand counting the paper ballots marked by the voter," according to the report. "This hand count of the paper ballots was then compared to the electronic count as recorded on the official vote totals produced by the tabulator, that are signed by the poll workers who produced the report, and which serves as the legal election results for those ballots."

The board set a target of 5% of statewide ballots cast to be included in this audit, according to the report. The actual percentage audited was 4.877% or 44,588 of the 914,227 ballots cast

Out of all 15 counties, the audit found only a single discrepancy, and that was attributed to human error in Crittenden County, where 10,859 ballots were hand counted but the machine count total was 10,858.

"In this one case, one more paper ballot was found than was reflected on the results tape produced by the tabulator," according to the audit. "It is the opinion of the SBEC that this is likely due to human action placing the ballot in the emergency slot after which it was inadvertently added to the counted ballots without having been counted by the device.

"However, if this was a counting error by the DS200 [ballot scanner and vote tabulator], it represents one error out of 44,588 ballots audited or an error rate of .002 percent. If an error rate of .002 percent were extrapolated out to the 914,227 ballots cast, that would indicate a possible 18 errors across nearly a million ballots counted."

It is impossible to determine for sure why that one ballot wasn't counted, according to the audit.

"However, in order to ensure there was no systematic problem in the county, the Staff audited all the Batches in that county and observed no other discrepancies or problems," according to the audit. "For this reason, it is the conclusion of the SBEC that the more likely explanation is one of human error in handling of the ballot."

Pursuant to Resolution 3 of 2022, the counties selected included two with a population of more than 100,000, five from the 1st Congressional District, two from the 2nd Congressional District, one from the 3rd Congressional District and five from the 4th Congressional District.

"This distribution of counties is designed to obtain a good geographic sample and with respect to different county sizes," according to the report. "Once selected, counties were notified by SBEC staff who worked with the counties to schedule the audit in their county."

Counties included in the audit were Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clay, Cleburne, Crittenden, Crawford, Franklin, Newton, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Searcy, Sebastian and Stone.

The post-election audits and other information are available at https://www.arkansas.gov/sbec/election-information.