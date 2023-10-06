Bentonville man pleads innocent to charges of stealing silver coins, possessing porn, bestiality

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man pleaded innocent to charges accusing him of stealing more than $100,000 in silver coins, possessing child pornography and having sexual contact with a animal.

Nathaniel Archer, 28, is charged with theft by receiving; distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; and bestiality. He entered the plea Thursday at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Archer was arrested in April.

The investigation stems from an investigation started in Pennsylvania, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police in Adams Township, Pa., called Bentonville police on April 23 seeking help in finding Archer and Nicholas Padgett, 30, of Bentonville for warrants in connection with interference with custody, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

The two men were accused of luring a 15-year-old boy from his residence and transporting him to Arkansas, according to the affidavit. The boy had left his home with 21 buckets containing John F. Kennedy half-ounce silver dollars valued at $100,000 to $140,000, the affidavit states.

The teen expressed hesitation about leaving and was stranded at a motel in St. Roberts, Mo., according to the affidavit.

Police learned Archer and Padgett assisted in loading the buckets into Padgett's vehicle, according to court documents.

Police executed a search warrant at Padgett's residence and found 499 silver coins in a backpack, according to the affidavit. Police found 11 buckets containing 11,000 coins in Padgett's car; another 11 buckets with 11,000 coins were found in Archer's closet, the affidavit states.

Archer and Padgett admitted to police they planned to pick up the teenager, then abandon him on the way back from Arkansas, according to the affidavit. They said they each took half of the coins when they reached Arkansas, according to the affidavit.

Archer is also accused of possessing in April a video depicting a child in sexually explicit conduct; he's also accused of performing an act of sexual gratification with an animal, according to court documents.

He is being held on $25,000 bond in the Benton County Jail.

Padgett is charged with theft by receiving. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in June. He is also being held on $25,000 bond in the jail.