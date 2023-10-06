Charity sets goal of $1M at event

Tish Bullard is not letting two years of missing a fundraising target get in her way.

"The goal, once again, is $1 million," Bullard said Thursday at the kickoff luncheon for the 2023-2024 campaign for the United Way of Southeast Arkansas. "Turn to your neighbor and say 'We will. Raise. $1 million.' And turn to your other neighbor and say 'For. Our. Community.' And we will do it."

Bullard, incoming chair of the new campaign, then directed the attendees to open their phones, take selfies and post them on social media to show "you are a changer."

The upbeat event, held at the Pine Bluff Country Club as part of a joint meeting of the city's two Rotary clubs, not only set the stage for the next fundraising campaign but was also served as the introduction of Jason Duren as the new executive director of the organization.

Duren, who has been the second in command behind Leslie Dorn, who just retired, said he was proud to take over the nonprofit, which raises money for close to 20 organizations in Pine Bluff that provide basic needs and services on a variety of levels.

"As we are here at this event at this very moment, Voices for Children is facilitating the adoption of two children," Duren said. "And those children will be provided loving forever homes."

Duren said United Way had been a cornerstone of charitable giving in the Pine Bluff area for close to 80 years, adding a note of appreciation for Dorn.

"Her dedication and tireless work have left an indelible mark on this organization," Duren said. "And we are forever grateful for her service."

The Rev. Robert Thompson, a former district governor for Rotary, said that despite the enthusiasm of the key players for this year's campaign, those people "can't do this alone."

"It will take every last one of us in this room to make this happen," Thompson said.

Punctuating the event were members of the UAPB M4 Band, led by Director John Graham, filling the club ballroom with head-bobbing, toe-tapping sounds.

For two years, the United Way has missed its goal of $1 million, which the organization had hit for more than 30 years in a row before that. The shortage has been blamed on the loss of population and businesses and the cutbacks in the industrial workforce in the area as well as the interruptions that covid created.

Asked why he thought this campaign might fare better than the past two, Duren said that two years ago, the campaign came in at 80% of goal and that last year, the agency hit 90% of its $1 million goal.

"So we had a good increase," he said.

Duren said he was comfortable with the seven-figure amount for the 2023-2024 campaign because he said the agency was going to refocus on making the case to the community of what the member agencies mean to the area.

"We need to lose or get out of our complacency and get back out and make the case to our large and small donors what our services provide for this region," he said. "We need to show the impact that these agencies have and make that a priority. This is an aggressive goal but goals should be aggressive."

Duren said later in the afternoon that a Day of Caring event planned for today has been postponed because of weather and that another date had not been determined.