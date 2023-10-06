Church News

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will celebrate its 164th anniversary/homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday. Julian Armstrong, a minister at Damascus Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker, accompanied by members of Damascus. The theme is You Can Always Come Home. Everyone is welcomed to attend and dinner will be served. The Rev. Richard Hart is the pastor at St. Andrew.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe Domestic Violence Awareness at 11 a.m. Sunday during morning worship. The guest speaker will be Marguerite Taggart, an advocate for CASA Women's Shelter and a peer recovery supervisor employed by Exodus Life of Pine Bluff. Everyone is invited to attend. Participants are asked to wear purple in support of this special day of awareness. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor of Amos Chapel.

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 158th anniversary at 11 a.m. Oct. 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Boyd of First Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, Ill. The Rev. Charles Boyd is pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church.

MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 15. The Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is Embracing the Family Spiritually. A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton is the pastor of Barraque Street church.

BACK TO SCHOOL PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Dee Clay is the coordinator. Pastors and youth leaders are asked to participate.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The featured speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community, however cancer survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know by Oct. 16 if they're planning to attend so they can be recognized. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 18. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

THE MT. NEBO NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER EVENT will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk/run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. The deadline to register is Oct. 8. This event will include food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment, health screenings and special guests, according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

