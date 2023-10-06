County GOP sets filing period

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announced the filing period for justice of the peace, constable, and committee membership will begin at noon Nov. 6 and end at noon Nov. 14. The Republican Primary is scheduled on March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Candidates will file to run for office or become a member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee at the Jefferson County Courthouse during the filing period.

A member of the GOP committee will be present during courthouse hours to accept candidate filing fees and provide required forms. The filing fee for justice of the peace is $100, constable $50, all Pine Bluff municipal offices $50 and committee membership $25, according to a news release.

The filing forms include a page for the potential candidate or committee member to affirm their concurrence with the principles and objectives of the Republican Party of Arkansas. Potential candidates and members must be residents and registered voters in Jefferson County.

Candidates for office must also live in the district they intend to represent. After filing with the GOP Committee, candidates must provide written evidence of the filing fee payment and additional paperwork to the Jefferson County Clerk before noon Nov. 14.

The official 2024 Election Calendar published by the Arkansas Secretary of State is available at https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/uploads/elections/2024_Election_Calendar_Rev._8-2023_.pdf.

Candidates seeking additional information should contact the Jefferson County Republican Committee chair, David Singer, at dlsinger1963@gmail.com or by mail at JCRC, 5602 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71603.