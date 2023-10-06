Crashes on roads in state leave 7 people dead, 5 hurt

Seven people were killed and five more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement.

Thomas Blevins, 68, of Logan, Ohio, and Terry Lutz, 55, of Somerset, Ohio, died around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 67 in rural Jackson County that involved 16 vehicles, according to a report from Arkansas State Police. On Tuesday, authorities were only able to say that two people had died.

Blevins and Lutz were in a 2017 Chevrolet Express Van driving north when they got caught up in what the report refers to as a "chain reaction crash" caused by smoke from a fire burning in a nearby field that drifted across all four lanes of the highway and blocked visibility.

Also injured in the crash were Sara Guajardo, 39, of Painesville, Ohio; Greg Redford, 59, of Elkville, Ill.; Alfonso Hernandez, 42, of Los Fresnos, Texas; and Emma Vosburg, 21, of Newark, Ark. All of the injured were drivers in separate vehicles, ranging in size from trucks made by Peterbilt and Freightliner to a Honda Accord.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Van Stafford, 58, of Fort Smith, died around 12:26 p.m. Wednesday after a 2012 Buick turning right from Cavanaugh Road onto Jenny Lind Road struck him while he was riding a bicycle, a report from Fort Smith police states.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Ashley Penrod, 31, and Verna Moore, 87, both of Kirby, were killed around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a northbound 2014 Freightliner truck lost control and the vehicle spun into the other lane of Arkansas 27 in Pike County, striking the 2020 Ford Explorer Penrod was driving, according to a report from state police.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet.

Amanda Phillips, 34, of Marked Tree, died around 1:56 p.m. Wednesday when the 2009 Dodge Ram she was driving west on Arkansas 42 near Heafer crossed the center line and collided with a Kenworth truck, according to a report from state police.

The driver of the Kenworth, Phillip Calhoun, of Pearl, Miss., was hurt in the crash and taken to a Forrest City hospital.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry.

Thomas Eckle, 58, of Waldron, died around 5:22 p.m. Wednesday after the 2012 Jeep he was driving west on Arkansas 28 in rural Scott County ran into a ditch and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn before sliding back onto the road, ejecting Eckle in the process, according to a report from state police.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet.