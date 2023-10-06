Marriages

Tracey Topps, 54, and Tonya Jordon, 50, both of Little Rock.

Kentrell Jordan, 35, of North Little Rock and Aujanaye Coulter, 27, of Hermitage.

Jared Russell, 24, and Elizabeth Golden, 24, both of Vilonia.

Brandon Black, 26, and Emily Walker, 25, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Guffey, 64, and Victor Puleo, 59, both of Little Rock.

Jose Cortez, 20, and Jasmine Lopez-Paredes, 19, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Waltermire, 45, and Rebecca Bona, 32, both of Little Rock.

William Shaddox, 40, and Megan Reedy, 29, both of Little Rock.

Dung Nguyen, 35, and Phung Tran, 49, both of Maumelle.

Mason Mitchell, 22, and Calton Ketzscher, 22, both of Sherwood.

John Smith, 30, and Taylor Hall, 28, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

23-3427. Bernice Davis v. Calvin Davis.

23-3432. Vickie Wynett Pegue v. Daylon Darnell Pegue Sr.

23-3434. Sherican Arnold v. Dustin Ballew.

23-3435. Michael S. Rushin, Jr. v. Amanda Kay Rushin.

23-3436. Shamille Tensley v. Roslyn Tensley.

23-3438. Albert Indra Jaya v. Michelle Cynthia.

23-3439. Ashley Johnson v. Dawon Johnson.

23-3440. David Julbes v. Lora Campbell.

GRANTED

22-1625. Michelle Sotta v. Scott Campbell.

23-2521. Antonio Green v. Herti Green.