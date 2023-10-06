Filmland fest features Arkansas film shorts

Earlier this year, I was contacted by Kody Ford, Arkansas Cinema Society's Director of Statewide Programs & Outreach. He asked me to be a part of ACS's selection committee for its annual film festival, Filmland. And after watching hours upon hours of short films and features, some good, some great and some mind-numbingly bad, the time has come to screen the proverbial cream of the crop, at the newly renovated Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Filmland will be taking place over the course of two weekends this year. This weekend, dubbed Filmland: Arkansas, is slated to be solely devoted to films that have an Arkansas connection. That connection could be as simple as the film having been shot here in the state, or by having an Arkansan as a key member of the cast or crew.

The following weekend is being headlined by a sneak preview of Jeff Nichols' newest film "The Bikeriders," which explores the world of '60s motorcycle culture and stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Michael Shannon. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Nichols and an auction with "keepsakes" from the film. Filmland will also screen Shannon's directorial debut "Eric Larue," an adaptation of a play by Brett Neveu (who also wrote the screenplay). It stars Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård as the parents of a teenage school shooter who kills three of his classmates, on Oct. 14.

When the film premiered at this year's Tribeca Festival, it was kindly reviewed. For the Screen Rant website, Patrice Witherspoon called it a "great achievement in critically analyzing the various stages and aftermath of a huge tragedy" and said "Shannon's directorial debut is powerful and compelling ... . This may have been Shannon's first feature, but his insights into human behavior and emotion -- that he has used in his acting -- beautifully transfer to his directing."

But this weekend we have seven blocks of short films, three features and two workshops. General audiences might need a little guidance picking and choosing which movies they want to support at Filmland: Arkansas.

Since I've already seen all the films in this year's lineup, I've decided to highlight a few of my favorites to help any indecisive audience members.

STUDENT SHORTS

It's always difficult to recommend movies that are produced by "students." Most of the time, films in this category are lacking the professional sheen to which audiences are accustomed. Novice filmmakers often make the mistake of trying to cram a feature length idea into a 10-minute run time; the results of which are never satisfying. But the quality of most of the student films screening this weekend are on par with a lot of big budget flicks in style and narrative structure.

Two of the best short films to come out of the University of Central Arkansas in a long while will be playing this afternoon. "World's Lamest Teacher" directed by Casey Floyd, is a heavy hitting look at the teaching profession. The plot follows a worn out high school teacher, played expertly by Daniel Beltram, who has to put up with students who are disinterested, full of rage, using drugs, and contemplating suicide. Floyd, a former high school teacher himself, lends the film enough credibility to make us empathize with just how emotionally draining it is to be an educator.

On the flip side of this issue is "JOE (Just Ordinary Everyday)," directed by Bailey Vo, which focuses on the mental health of high school students. The main character in this film is a jock who struggles with toxic masculinity, friendship, sexuality, and mental health. Vo creates an almost hyper stylized atmosphere that puts the audience in the mindset of the modern day teenager, with all the pressures and woes that society inflicts.

PROFESSIONAL SHORTS

Better visual quality, a more solid narrative, and usually a modest budget are the mark of a professional short film that's made by filmmakers who have spent some time in the industry. My favorite in this category is a short called "Sugar Crash," directed by Jon Huggins. It's a slick-looking film that has a tight narrative and knows not to overstay its welcome. The story follows two young boys, who try sneaking into their grandmother's candy box. Their actions quickly lead them into a life or death situation. As someone who has worked with child actors before, I know that they can be a pain to put up with, but Huggins gets a believable performance out of his two tiny stars. "Sugar Crash" screened earlier this year at the Arkansas Shorts festival and even won one of its audience awards. It's also one of my favorite shorts screening this weekend.

But for those of you who are in the mood for something more grounded in reality, there's one incredibly good documentary screening called "Chronicle of a Summer Day." The film is described as "loosely documenting John Caleb Pendleton's 2021 Juneteenth floral installation." But it feels like it's more than just about arranging flowers. It's about a community of artists coming together creating a bouquet of remembrance and celebration by using poetry, photography, music, and film in an elaborate, colorful, and effective montage of empowerment.

WORKSHOPS

Workshops usually appeal primarily to local filmmakers, but Filmland is offering one that might be of interest to those in the general public looking to spice up their Halloween. Special effects makeup artists, Sahlah Tepes will teach a class on blood, guts and practical makeup effects. Tepes has worked on several Jason Voorhees-inspired fan films, so she has a gruesomely, gnarly knack for disembowelment, severed heads, and all things body horror.

But if you're looking to learn something more practical, there will be another panel that's been awkwardly titled "Demystifying Entertainment Law." New York-based lawyer Matthew Rogers will be lecturing filmmakers on the "legalese of pre-production" and focusing on contracts and agreements found in the film industry. And considering all the recent strikes in Hollywood, learning the fundamentals of entertainment law might be beneficial for those who are preparing to enter the industry.

FEATURES

If there's one film that you want to check out this weekend, make sure it's Jason Miller's "Ghosts of the Void." It's an incredibly unique twist on the home invasion sub-genre. In fact, I would call it a "homeless invasion" movie. A newly homeless married couple finds themselves living in their car. One night, while parked in an all too quiet and desolate playground, three masked men begin to terrorize the bickering couple. This is a slow burning thriller that doesn't rely on cheap jump scares or an obscene amount of gore. The film is heavily character driven, as we see this couple not only try to survive this attack, but also try to survive each other. And by the end of the film, you're left questioning who the real villain is.

Filmland: Arkansas runs today and Saturday and Oct. 14 and 15. The full lineup can be found at www.arkansascinemasociety.org/filmland-2023