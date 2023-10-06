FYI Calendar: Family Fest Saturday at FSRAM

Today

The Junk Ranch -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $20 for Oct. 5; $10 for Oct. 6-7. thejunkranch.net.

Fall Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday Film -- "The Whisperers" (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artist Reception -- For Kim Seltzer, 5-9 p.m., Art Collective Gallery, downtown Rogers. Free. 877-5868.

"Wild Encounters" -- A performance by Blossom's Burlesque, 6 & 10 p.m., The Meteor in Bentonville. $35; the 6 p.m. show is 21 & older; the 10 p.m. show is 18 and older. eventbrite.com.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour -- 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$42. kingoperahouse.com.

Opening Reception -- For Stanley Girard, Shelby Fleming & Alice Adelle Boatright, 7 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. 474-7767.

NWA Gridiron Show -- "The Penpire Strikes Back," 7 p.m. today & Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m., Butterfield Trail Village Performance Center, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. $35. nwagridiron.com.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" -- A drama society's murder-mystery production is going from "bad to utterly disastrous," 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Art Trail at Night -- 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

RPM Spinners -- A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- "FrankenSTEM" by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- Finding Your Family History, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ghostly Downtown Stroll -- A two-hour haunted walking tour, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $4-$10. fortsmithmuseum.or or 783-7841.

CB To You -- 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ArkanSalsa Fest, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Photographer Talk -- With Kat Wilson, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Book Page Pumpkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

"Shadows of Fear" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pottery on the Patio -- With hands-on art, music, food & more, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

Community Concert -- Fort Smith Symphony celebrates 100th birthday of ArcBest, 5 p.m., ArcBest Headquarters at 8401 McClure Drive in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithsymphony.org.

DanceChance NWA -- With works by three emerging choreographers, 6 p.m., The Medium in Springdale. $10. nwamovementhub.com.

Movie Night -- World premiere of "Labor Day" by Julio Gomez, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Doors at 6 p.m., short films at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by River Valley Film Society. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com