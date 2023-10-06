Gentry School District’s visitor policy amended in attempt to more closely screen and monitor those on campuses





GENTRY -- The School Board adopted policy changes regarding visitors on school campuses so the district can implement a new system to screen and monitor visitors.

The policy now states: "Parents, grandparents, legal guardians, business, and community members are welcome and encouraged to visit District schools. To minimize the potential for disruption of the learning environment, visitors, for a purpose other than to attend an activity open to the general public, are required to first report to the school's main office. No one shall be exempt from this requirement.

"Visitors must present their valid state identification, which is scanned, and will wear the visitor badge given to them at check-in. When visitors are ready to leave, they must exit through the front office and return the badge so that the campus can maintain an accurate record of everyone who is in the building. Visitors who are Level 3 or Level 4 sex offenders may only enter a school campus under the provisions listed in Policy 6.10.

"Parents and legal guardians are encouraged to participate in regularly scheduled visitation events such as school open houses and parent/teacher conferences. Additional conferences are best when scheduled in advance. Conferences shall be scheduled at a time and place to accommodate those participating in the conference. Visits to individual classrooms during class time are permitted on a limited basis with the principal's prior approval and the teacher's knowledge.

"Visitors, including parents, wishing to speak with students during the school day shall register first with the office.

"The District has the right to ask disruptive visitors to leave its school campuses. Principals are authorized to seek the assistance of law enforcement officers in removing any disruptive visitors who refuse to leave school property when requested to do so."

The district will be using a visitor management system sold by Raptor Technologies that will make it possible for the district to scan state-issued identifications and produce a visitor's badge that must be worn while on the school campus and returned upon leaving the campus. The system will also notify the school administration if the visitor is a sex offender in any state or is listed in a school database related to custody orders or as a terminated school district employee or an expelled student.

In other business, the board:

Approved the resignation of Chad Haslett as fleet manager and Becky Baxter as a reach associate at the high school.

Approved the hiring of Wayne Kirk as a custodian, Kelly Nass as a paraprofessional, Lynn Oliver as a paraprofessional (moved from bus aide), Ronnie Vowell as Ability-Based Learning in Education teacher at the primary school and Sal Castro as a middle school principal.

Discussed a change to the athletic handbook in regard to game day attendance requirements, with plans to bring a written amendment to the next board meeting encouraging game day school attendance but allowing case-by-case decisions regarding player eligibility.

Passed a resolution authorizing the superintendent to approve or disapprove of school transfer requests so as to expedite transfers between board meetings.



