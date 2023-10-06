Gravette residents express concerns about speeding in school zones, street damage caused by contractors





GRAVETTE -- Residents expressed concerns about speeding drivers in school zones and the safety of students during the Sept. 26 City Council meeting.

Sarah Larson, who lives at 101 McAbee Court, said she is a concerned mother of four who has observed drivers speeding 20 miles or more above the posted speed limit on Main Street and Lion Drive. She said she believes that because of the much-increased traffic flow, a study should be done about the feasibility of installing additional signs and marked crosswalks.

Gary Sabrasula also complained about the lack of speed limit signs in school zones and said he has often witnessed speeding vehicles near the schools.

Both residents agreed the portable radar machine has helped but asked about installing speed bumps.

Chelcey Lundquist, who lives at 300 North Lion Drive, said her mailbox and curbs in front of her home were torn up by speeding drivers who cannot round the curve properly because of their excessive speeds. She said all rules would be ineffective if there was not someone around to enforce the laws and asked about the possibility of having an officer posted nearby who could catch violators and write tickets for infractions.

Mayor Kurt Maddox replied that he could certainly install more signs in school areas. He said he would investigate the possibility of speed bumps but added they were damaging to snow plows because the drivers could not see them when covered with snow.

Police Chief Chuck Skaggs said he had monitored traffic in the school zones himself and would continue to do so occasionally and assign officers to do so whenever they were not needed elsewhere. However, he said his officers have 15.6 square miles to patrol and, due to a lack of manpower, he could not have an officer everywhere citizens felt one was needed.

Maddox also noted that if an officer was stationed at a certain location very often, drivers would slow down in that area or take other routes. He also said some teenagers looked at speed bumps as a challenge and thought it was fun to speed across them.

A fourth resident addressed the council and expressed concern about contractors who cut into city streets and do not repair them properly. He said some had failed to compact the ground and it would later cave in and cause problems. He said he had been told by city workers that they had repaired such sites, but he felt such repairs should be the contractor's responsibility instead.

In other business, the council:

Passed a resolution setting the millage rates for the city for 2024. The tax rate for both real property and personal property was set at 4.75 mills on each dollar of assessed value.

Voted to rezone a parcel of land at 405 Atlanta St. S.E., owned by Breldon Properties, from residential to commercial and to issue a conditional use permit to allow a pet care facility to operate at the same location. The owner's stated intention is to operate a pet daycare, pet grooming and pet boarding facility there.

Voted to rezone property just east of Interstate 49 off Mount Pleasant Road, owned by Sam Kerr, from agricultural to commercial.

Approved a resolution regarding adjustments for the 2023 budget. Finance Director Carl Rabey said there were no material changes in the budget since the Sept. 12 Committee of the Whole meeting.



