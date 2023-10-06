Hogs defense handles Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Since her introduction to the starting lineup, Arkansas freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver has been the only person to score against herself in four games.

The lone goal against her in 360 minutes of action came on an own goal in the 73rd minute of Arkansas’ 2-1 victory over Georgia on Thursday night at Razorback Field.

Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said he will continue to use a “hot hand” approach with his goalkeepers. Carver took over for junior Sierra Cota-Yarde, who was excused from the team last month to play with the Portuguese national squad.

Hale said both keepers will continue to see game action throughout the rest of the season for the No. 6 Razorbacks (9-2-1, 5-0 SEC).

“We’ve got two good ones,” Hale said. “While [Cota-Yarde] was gone, we had some shutouts. We are going to end up playing them both.” Carver has made 14 saves in four games and was not troubled much by the Bulldogs. Georgia (6-3-3, 2-2-1) recorded a single shot on frame.

The Bulldogs’ attacking front did not get a shot off until the 49th minute. Hale praised his team for staying alert and not falling asleep against a team that posed a minimal offensive threat.

The own goal snapped a shutout streak of more than 300 minutes for Carver. She emphasized team success over personal accolades in her postmatch interview.

“I want to keep building on it, but really it’s not about the shutouts,” Carver said. “It’s about the wins.” Cota-Yarde started the first eight matches of the season, including the first two of Arkansas’ win streak that extended to six matches Thursday. She has made 25 saves and allowed 11 goals this season.

The Razorback shot stoppers are aware their playing time will be earned on the training ground and they relish the competition.

“Fighting for the spot makes it special,” Carver said. “It just reassures how grateful I am to be here.” Carver attributed the own goal to a lack of communication and deemed it a fixable mistake. Prior to Arkansas’ miscue, the Razorbacks were in complete control against Georgia.

The hosts took the lead in the 58th minute from Kiley Dulaney after a free kick was dumped into the box. She was the first to react to a loose ball and smashed it into the net from 10 yards away.

In the 62nd minute, Arkansas went ahead 2-0 when Ava Tankersley scored for the second consecutive match. Senior forward Anna Podojil flicked a header beyond the Georgia defense and Tankersley raced in behind to put it away for her third goal of the season.

The Razorbacks have five different players who have scored at least three goals.

Arkansas is scheduled to travel to Auburn for its next match at 6 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.



