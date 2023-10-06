Happy birthday. The money shows up when you need it to. You'll also have the excitement of problems to solve and curiosities to wonder at, all made more enchanting by the group of solid people around you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You thought through your entire strategy before you started the endeavor. Now it's not going to plan, but you're still better for having one. Stay aware of what's working and what needs to drop to keep things moving.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Thinking of the future gives you pleasure. The difference between an escape fantasy and a powerful visioning session is the intent to realize the dream and the step you take afterward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In the views of the day, including strangers who pass and the usual daily bustle, there's a sense of ethereality and impermanence, a signal to you that something key is about to change. One meeting and you're in a new scene.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The solution to your dilemma is still inside you. But, it will take another person to get it out. They might inspire you, or they might have such wrong ideas that it triggers your best ideas to leap out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's an art to arranging your day. You have the overall structure of a schedule and the balance of interests and fortifications to keep you moving along. But it's the emotional element that colors everything. Consider what could make that brighter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've spent plenty of time thinking about how you would like a situation to go for the others involved and haven't considered at all what you want out of it. Make sure you want something, or you won't have the gumption to see it through.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You like something and you want to enjoy it constantly, even if that would be terrible for you. This enthusiastic wanting is a gift. So many people don't know what they want. Accepting this makes finding moderation a little easier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your phone can check your spelling or figure a tip but offers no help with the skills you want to hone today. The only way to do it is to jump in, be bad at it, and keep going until you're not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Read a book or see a movie more than once and you notice different things each time around. You'll revel in the nuances of works that are worthy of a second or third look. Second and third dates will follow the same principle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Commitments are scary. You don't know the "you" you'll be a year from now or even next month. You don't want to get into anything that's hard to get out of. Usually, the best commitments are the ones that don't pressure you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're a practitioner of equitable togetherness, practical support and tender care. But no matter what kind of relationship you're working with, be it friendly, collegiate, romantic or other, you'll add your own wild spark to keep things fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Before you can move to the next phase of your personal life, there are things to tie up. What can you resolve? Some relationships are like balloons that will not settle into their shape until you knot the end.