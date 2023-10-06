Elizabeth Alexander, a spokeswoman for Jill Biden, says the first family’s German shepherd Commander is no longer at the White House after another biting incident — this one involving the head groundskeeper and photographed by a tourist.

Erich Marschall says he wishes Austrian authorities had consulted residents of Braunau am Inn before starting their project to turn the yellow-brick house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station — an effort to keep the building from becoming a neo-Nazi pilgrimage site.

Wab Kinew , a former rapper, broadcaster and university administrator whose Indigenous father was once prohibited from voting, has won the race in Manitoba to become the first member of one of Canada’s First Nations elected as a province premier.

Nikki Bullock says she knows she has a guardian angel after an angry motorcyclist jumped on the back of her parked car, shattered a window and waved a handgun at her — but left her and her children uninjured — while the UberEats driver was making a delivery at Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Nicholas Dally , a Windsor, Conn., police lieutenant, says a man stole a car with a toddler in the back seat, drove it to the bank he robbed, then crashed the vehicle into a tree — fatally injuring himself but leaving the 17-month-old child awake and responsive.

Rhon Wilson is entitled to collect his $2,045 slot machine jackpot, Nevada regulators have ruled, even if he was banned from Mesquite’s Casablanca Resort & Casino over an unpaid drink when he sneaked back in and won it.

Terry Jon Martin will plead guilty to stealing a pair of Judy Garland’s “Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers from a museum in the movie star’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minn., 18 years ago, says his lawyer, adding that his 76-year-old client has lived in “an honorable way according to his own code.”

Michael Gardner says there is nobody who feels worse than he does after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old grandson in the shoulder while intending to fire a blank that would have kicked off the Nebraska wedding he was officiating.

Giovanna Yépez joined other zookeepers at Parque de las Leyendas in giving Peruvians their first look at the South American nation’s first two leopard cubs born in captivity, saying their births are about preserving the species.